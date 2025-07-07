Sacramento State’s Mikey Williams drops 1-word reaction for Tyran Stokes’ snaps after winning FIBA U19 World Cup

Sacramento State transfer guard Mikey Williams was one of many who commented on photos of rising star Tyran Stokes. Stokes won the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday with Team USA.

Ad

The United States defeated Germany 109-76 to win the gold medal, securing its ninth title.

Stokes played 15 minutes, producing 10 points, seven rebounds and one assist. The power forward scored six points within the opening 10 minutes to help Team USA lead 24-23.

Stokes played seven games in the tournament, averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 assists.

Next Gen Hoops posted about Stokes on Instagram, celebrating his run at the tournament.

“Tyran Stokes is a #FIBAU19 World Champ 🏆🇺🇸,” Next Gen Hoops wrote on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Williams, who just completed his transfer to Sacramento State ahead of next season, commented on the post.

“Yopp,” Williams wrote.

Image Credit: IG/@nextgenhoops

It was a great tournament for Team USA, with BYU signee AJ Dybantsa named the MVP. He joined his teammate, Mikel Brown Jr., on the All-Star Five.

Ad

“I’m just so proud of the guys,” USA coach Tommy Lloyd said, via USAB. “Incredible effort and they were really consistent over this three-week period. It feels like we just keep getting better. It’s one of those things where you’re happy with the result, but you wish the process was just starting again with these guys because they’re a special group.”

Ad

It was Stokes’ third gold on the international level, having won the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Tyran Stokes is the highest-rated recruit in the 2026 class

Tyran Stokes is part of the 2026 class, although he has yet to commit to any program.

After AJ Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class, Stokes became the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class.

He plays for Notre Dame High School in Napa, California, and will enter his senior year with many eyes on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here