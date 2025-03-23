  • home icon
  • San Diego State vs. LSU women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Flau'Jae Johnson

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 23, 2025 04:45 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn
Flau'Jae Johnson made an impressive return from injury in an LSU NCAA Tournament win. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers welcomed back familiar faces in injured starters Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow and thumped No. 14 seed San Diego State 103-48 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU will now face No. 6 seed Florida State on Monday in a game to determine a berth in the NCAA Sweet 16.

San Diego State vs. LSU Box Score

San Diego State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
K. Villalobos4511015
A. Quezada8221001
N. Panganiban5110051
N. Martinez7111103
V. Sheffey6300021
B. Barnhard4400022
C. Clark3410123
K. Hamilton4101024
J. Green7312023
E. Houpt0200010
M. Fiso0100013
LSU

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
A. Morrow121230001
S. Smith10810013
M. Williams13531023
L. Poa1431013
F. Johnson22224200
A. Bartlett0100010
J. Wolfenbarger6211120
A. Del Rosario9700023
J. Richard5200000
M. Sheppard10221014
K. Gilbert4721000
S. Day-Wilson11131112
San Diego State vs. LSU Game Summary

The Tigers never trailed, as LSU scored the game's first 11 points. That run included five points from Johnson and three from Morrow. A Morrow jump shot just ahead of the quarter buzzer pushed the LSU lead to 27-10.

LSU pushed the lead above 20 at 31-10 on a Se'Myah Smith layup. San Diego State never pulled within 20 after that moment. By halftime, the LSU lead swelled to 49-20.

The Tigers gradually expanded the margin in the second half, pushing the advantage as high as 56 points in the easy victory.

LSU was led by Johnson, who had 22 points, including 4-for-7 3-point shooting in the easy win. Mikaylah Williams added 13 points, including 3-for-3 shooting from long range. Aneesah Morrow had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, off the bench. Sa'Myah Smith and Mjracle Sheppard each added 10 points for the Tigers.

LSU shot 10-for-18 (56%) from 3-point range and outrebounded San Diego State 53-31.

San Diego State did not have any players who scored in double figures. The Aztecs were led by Adryana Quezada with eight points. As a team, San Diego State shot just 18 for 56 (32%), including 3-for-22 (14%) from 3-point range. The Aztecs also committed 19 turnovers.

LSU will face Florida State with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. The Tigers have made the Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons.

Edited by Joe Cox
