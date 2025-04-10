Sania Feagin bids farewell to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in heartwarming IG post: "Thank you for being the heart and soul of our team"

Following their defeat in the national championship game, Sania Feagin bid farewell to the South Carolina Gamecocks program. Along with Feagin, the Gamecocks also lost three other seniors: Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sakima Walker.

Ad

Overall, Sania Feagin was a part of one of the most successful programs in women's college basketball history. She has been one of the most important players in Dawn Staley's setup over the years.

So leaving Staley and the Gamecocks program was a very emotional farewell for Feagin. She penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, bidding her last goodbye.

"As my collegiate basketball season comes to a close. I just want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey," Feagin wrote.

Ad

Trending

"To my coaches and teammates, your dedication and passion have pushed me to be the best version of myself. I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to share this experience with.

"Whether you were cheering from the stands or following us from home, your support meant everything to us. Thank you for being the heart and soul of our team," she added.

Ad

Ad

Sania Feagin has been one of the primary reasons why the Gamecocks have been such a successful program over the years. With her moving on, it will be on coach Dawn Staley to fill the void left by the seniors.

Sania Feagin ends her collegiate career with the Gamecocks with two national titles

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Sania Feagin committed to South Carolina in March 2020. In four years with the South Carolina program, the forward played a pivotal role in helping the Gamecocks win two national titles.

Ad

Interestingly, she has also reached three national championship finals and four Final Fours, evident of the Gamecocks' recent dominance. Feagin, in her four years under Dawn Staley, kept improving and was the best version of herself in the 2024-25 campaign.

She was a key part of Staley's rotation this season in their run to the Championship final, where they eventually lost to the UConn Huskies. Feagin averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks, shooting 60.1% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-3 forward was also named to the 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team and is heading to the 2025 WNBA draft. According to draft projections, the 22-year-old is expected to be a late first-round pick. Teams that require some muscle and good defense could pick her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here