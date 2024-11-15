  • home icon
  Santa Clara vs. USC: Box score, stats, and summary feat. JuJu Watkins (Nov. 15)

Santa Clara vs. USC: Box score, stats, and summary feat. JuJu Watkins (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 09:43 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California - Source: Imagn

The Santa Clara Broncos were unable to keep up in their game on Friday evening against the third-ranked USC Trojans as they lost 81-50. USC guard JuJu Watkins was able to reign supreme in this game as she led the way with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the win. Watkins also became the fourth-fastest player to record 1,000 career points in Division I history.

The Broncos (2-1) showed that they are going to be a good program but are going to struggle against some of the top programs in the country.

The Trojans (4-0) remain undefeated as they continue their great stretch of play, with both Watkings and Kiki Iriafen scoring 20+ points. They are not afraid to put their foot on the necks of their opponents and continue to dominate as the game goes on.

Let’s take a closer look at the box score to see how this game wound up playing out.

Santa Clara vs. USC box score

Santa Clara vs. USC box score

Team

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quater

Fourth Quarter

Final Score

Santa Clara

13

13

12

12

50

USC

25

14

22

20

81

Santa Clara Broncos box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PMA

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Georgia Gigoropoulou

F

3-3

0-0

2-4

3

4

1

1

0

0

1

7

Olivia Pollerd

F

4-14

2-6

2-2

0

3

2

0

1

4

3

12

Maddie Naro

G

0-2

0-0

1-2

2

6

3

1

0

4

1

1

Malia Latu

G

2-5

0-0

0-1

1

2

1

1

1

3

2

0

Hannah Rapp

G

1-5

0-1

0-0

3

8

2

1

0

2

2

2

Alana Goodchild

F

4-9

2-5

0-2

0

1

2

0

0

3

2

10

Irena Korolenko

F

0-2

0-1

0-0

1

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mia Curtis

G

0-2

0-1

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

Kaya Ingram

G

5-11

1-3

2-3

0

2

1

0

0

5

2

13

USC Trojans box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PMA

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Kiki Iriafen

F

9-14

0-1

3-5

3

7

3

3

0

1

1

20

Rayah Marshall

C

6-9

0-0

0-0

2

5

2

1

2

0

1

12

Talia von Oelhoffen

G

1-3

1-3

0-0

0

3

6

0

0

1

2

3

Kennedy Smith

G

3-10

1-6

2-2

1

2

2

5

0

0

0

9

JuJu Watkins

G

8-20

3-10

3-3

2

5

5

4

0

2

1

22

Vivian Iwuchukwu

F

1-1

0-0

0-0

1

3

1

0

0

0

1

2

Clarice Akunwafo

C

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

2

4

0

Brooklyn Shamblin

G

0-1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

Avery Howell

G

1-3

0-1

0-0

0

2

1

0

1

1

1

2

Kayleigh Heckel

G

2-6

0-2

3-3

1

2

0

0

0

0

2

7

Rian Forestier

G

0-0

0-0

1-2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Malia Samuels

G

1-4

1-4

0-0

0

1

3

1

0

1

2

3

Santa Clara vs. USC Game Summary

The Santa Clara Broncos were not able to be offensive threats at any point in this game as they failed to reach 14 points in a single quarter. The Broncos shot 35.2% from the floor and went 7-of-14 (50.0%) from the free-throw line.

The team struggled to maintain possession, and they committed 23 turnovers in the game as well. They failed to record a single fastbreak point and scored just 16 points in the paint. These stats were the reasons why the Santa Clara Broncos never held a lead at any point in the game.

The USC Trojans were able to have a decent game offensively and still scored 81 points. The team shot 45.1% from the floor and 21.4% from beyond the arc. However, the Trojans passed the ball to the open player as they had 23 assists on 32 made field goals.

The team scored 31 points on 23 Broncos turnovers and dominated in the paint, posting 46 points in the painted area. USC was able to dominate throughout the four quarters and had a 34-point lead at one point, but won by 31 points at the end of the day.

