Sarah Strong, Ashlynn Shade & Huskies gush over KK Arnold as UConn star posts snaps with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and more from WNBA draft

UConn star KK Arnold was one of the Huskies' team members present at the 2025 WNBA draft to support former teammate Paige Bueckers. She attended in a cool outfit designed by Sydney Bordonora and took nice pictures, which are now being hyped online by her teammates.

Arnold attended the draft wearing black baggy pants and blazers with elegant glasses to go with it. She took several images on the night that have now been posted on her Instagram account.

The guard took photos with the UConn draftees on the night: Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin. While she also posed with former Huskies star Nika Muhl, as well as current members of the team: Azzi Fudd, Allie Ziebell, Sarah Strong, Ashlynn Shade and Aaliyah Edwards.

Arnold posted nine pictures and one meme on her Instagram with the caption: "Draft day dumpski with the fam."

Her post drew a lot of reactions from former and current UConn players, including Strong, Shade and more.

“The coolest person I know,” Shade wrote.

“Fam tings,” Edwards also commented.

“HAYYYYYYY,” Strong also wrote.

UConn stars gush over KK Arnold's WNBA Draft outfit. Credit: IG/@kamoreaarnold

There were also reactions from the night’s draftees: Bueckers, Chen and Griffin.

“Bookieee,” Griffin wrote.

“this cute,” Chen also wrote.

“But you ate tho,” “Last pic real,” Bueckers wrote in two separate comments.

Former Huskies stars gush over KK Arnold as UConn star posts snaps from 2025 WNBA Draft. Credit: IG/@kamoreaarnold

It was a good night for the Huskies, with Bueckers getting selected as the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings. Both Griffith and Chen, who only came to support Bueckers, were third-round picks, drafted by Minnesota and Golden State, respectively.

KK Arnold can only imagine herself at UConn

NCAA Womens Basketball: KK Arnold (L) in action for Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Few days after becoming national champions, KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd met fans at Raising Cane's in Enfield. This was an appearance they made as part of an NIL deal with the restaurant.

At the event, Arnold was asked by Daily Mail if she ever thought of playing elsewhere.

“Not at all, honestly,” she said. “In my opinion, this is my dream school. So just living out my dream, being here alongside my sisters, playing with them, learning from the best coaches. I couldn't ask for a better opportunity.”

Arnold joined UConn as a freshman in 2023 and is set to enter her junior year in 2025-26. She started 33 games and appeared 39 times overall in her first year with the Huskies, but was limited to a bench role in her sophomore year, making 40 appearances with no starts.

However, with the number of departures in the team, Arnold is expected to take up a bigger role next season.

