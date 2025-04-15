Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and other UConn teammates get fired up as Kaitlyn Chenn is picked by Golden State at 2025 WNBA Draft

The Golden State Valkyries drafted Kaitlyn Chen with the No. 30 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City on Monday. Chen's former UConn teammates, including Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and others, were pumped after the newest WNBA team called out her name at the event.

Ad

Many were seen cheering and embracing Chen with joy. Here is a video of the UConn players celebrating Chen's big moment at the draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After being drafted in the third round by Golden State, Chen spoke about her feelings.

"Honestly, I’m still in a little bit of shock, it's all a little overwhelming," Chen said (per CT Insider).

Chen also said that she was happy to see her former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers go to the Dallas Wings as the top pick at this year's draft.

"I was really just here to watch Paige get drafted, and I'm so happy for her, but it's been an unreal night," Chen said. “Caroline next to me kept telling me to like, ‘Be ready.’ She almost didn't let us use the bathroom just in case.”

Ad

Chen will be part of a historic team since the Valkyries are the 13th and newest franchise in the WNBA and will begin play later this spring.

Kaitlyn Chen won the national title with UConn in her final collegiate season

NCAA Womens Basketball: Former UConn star Kaitlyn Chen - Source: Imagn

Kaitlyn Chen joins the Valkyries just over a week after winning the national title with UConn. She helped the Huskies win the championship in her first season with the team.

Ad

Chen averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists with 1.2 steals per game during her lone season with UConn. Even Huskies coach Geno Auriemma had praised the player for being the perfect addition to his Huskies team.

“I think Kaitlyn Chen was the perfect addition for what this team needed at the position that we needed it,” Auriemma said prior to the Final Four victory over UCLA, per Makenzy Wolford of USA Today. "I’ve had a blast coaching her.”

Prior to transferring to UConn in 2024, Kaitlyn Chen played three seasons at Princeton. She was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here