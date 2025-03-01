“Sarah Strong has had enough”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers recreates hilarious LaMelo Ball meme

Paige Bueckers is the latest hooper to dive in on the "6-7" trend. After the UConn Huskies defeated No. 22 Creighton by 19 points (72-53) on Thursday, the guard was asked about the team's way of celebrating the regular season title in her fifth college year. Bueckers responded the team aspires to chase mini-milestones like the Big East title, keeping them locked in.

However, Bueckers utilized the question to poke fun at her extended college tenure. She resorted to the trending "6-7" meme which has become popular amongst young hoopers.

While it didn't draw a reaction from the media representatives, it left Sarah Strong and Kaitlyn Chen in splits.

Bueckers' impersonation comes from the song song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla, making waves on TikTok. Whilst the use of 6-7 in the song itself is a reference to 67th Street in Chicago, the rapper's roots, it has since been clubbed with LaMelo Ball's 6-foot-7 frame, thanks to montages by amny NBA fans.

His father, LaVar Ball is 6-foot-6 and his mother, Tina Ball, is 6-foot-1. The Charlotte Hornets guard was around 5-foot-10 while playing alongside his brothers in high school.

Fans reacted to Sarah Strong's reaction in the comment section:

"Sarah's face is sending me 😂," a fan wrote.

"Sarah has had enough 😭," another fan commented.

"@sarahstrong_ your face 😭😭," another fan wrote.

More fans reacted to Paige Bueckers' comedic timing:

"'Should I do it' they planned that 😂😂😂😂," a fan commented.

"Tk look what you did to my goat bruh 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔," another fan wrote.

"To everyone who is saying corny and whatever the girls were clearly doing a dare they got Kaitlyn to say aura and they were trying to get Sarah to say rizz 😭," another fan commented.

Fans react after Bueckers use the trending "6-7" phrase | via @ote/ig

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong led UConn past Creighton

Sarah Strong scored a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks on 10 of 13 shooting. Paige Bueckers dropped 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 46% efficiency. The freshman-senior duo led UConn past Creighton, registering the Huskies' fifth-straight Big East regular-season title.

Even though Geno Auriemma's team entered the contest undefeated (16-0) in the conference, the Bluejays came with a 15-1 record. Had Bueckers and co. lost the contest, they would have to share the regular-season title with Jim Flanery's program.

