  • Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel & others react as UConn's Ice Brady showcases her latest outfit  

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Jul 19, 2025 17:48 GMT
Holy Cross v Connecticut - Source: Getty
Holy Cross v Connecticut (image credit: getty)

UConn forward Ice Brady showed off her fashion sense in a recent social media post which earned her accolades from her teammates. Brady was a vision in black as she posed for several snaps which she shared on Instagram on Friday.

She wore a long sleeveless thigh-high black gown. Brady also had her braids down and completed her look with a couple of silver necklaces.

"❄️💁🏽‍♀️," Brady wrote.
Brady's teammates showed her some love, including Sarah Strong, who dropped an "8" gif.

Here are other comments from Brady's teammates.

"ouuuu zont play 💅🏾," incoming freshman Kelis Fisher wrote.
"Periodddddd😍," USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel wrote.
Ice Brady's UConn teammates react to her latest IG post.
Ice Brady's UConn teammates react to her latest IG post. Image via @ice.bradyy

There were also comments from Brady's former and current UConn teammates.

"🧊😍🥶," Aubrey Griffin commented.
"Obsessed with this 😍😍😍😍😍," Azzi Fudd wrote.
"WHEW GURLLLL😍," KK Arnold wrote.
Ice Brady's UConn former and current teammates react to her latest IG post.
Ice Brady's UConn former and current teammates react to her latest IG post. Image via @ice.bradyy

Ice Brady will return for third season at UConn

Ice Brady's time at UConn has been tough. In two seasons, she struggled with playing time, mostly due to injuries.

However, the forward will return for her third campaign. It was a surprise to many, who thought she would enter the transfer portal to find better opportunities elsewhere.

Brady joined the Huskies as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022. However, she had to redshirt her freshman year due to a dislocated patella, averaging 3.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in three games.

Brady also produced solid performances during the Big East Tournament in the 2023-24 season. She replaced Aaliyah Edwards, who broke her nose and was benched for the majority of the tournament.

In her sophomore year, the 6-foot-3 forward started the first 12 games but failed to make any significant impact, which forced her back to the bench. She suffered a shoulder injury ahead of UConn’s Feb. 6 game at Tennessee, and missed a lot of matchups. Three weeks later, she returned to the court and produced her best performance yet.

Brady finished with seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 16 minutes. Her production helped the Huskies to a 92-57 win over Marquette in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

With Sarah Strong as the undisputed starter at the forward position next season, Brady will battle for the backup spot. However, it won't be easy against Jana El Alfy and Sarah Williams.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

