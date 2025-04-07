Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaster credits UConn legend for daughter's success in latest IG post

Sarah Strong was the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024 and she proved exactly why she deserved that rating as a freshman for the UConn Huskies. She was a key player for Geno Auriemma's squad, which went on an amazing run to win the national championship.

On Sunday, Strong again delivered for the Huskies, with 24 points and 15 rebounds leading UConn to an 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the final.

After the game, her mother, Allison Feaster Strong, a former college basketball player at Harvard and WNBA All-Star, posted a picture on Instagram of her daughter and UConn legend Maya Moore, both drenched in a moment of celebration and triumph.

"Because of you @mooremaya," Allison wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

Moore was one of the major reasons Strong came to Storrs. According to Slam Online, Moore was her favorite player, and she would always watch her highlights growing up.

Moore was in the stands along with former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston.

Meanwhile, the NCAA March Madness Instagram account posted a short clip of Strong embracing her mom, Allison, the head of player development for the Boston Celtics, following the win.

Sarah Strong joins elite company of UConn legends including Maya Moore

Sarah Strong's freshman season with the Huskies has been spectacular. She was named the Big East Freshman of the Year and played a key role in the team's March Madness run.

Her 24 points in the championship game put her in elite company as she joined a list including Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi and Azzi Fudd as the only UConn players to score at least 20 points in a title game.

Besides, Strong, a native of North Carolina, had 22 points in UConn's Final Four game last Friday night against UCLA, thus becoming only the third freshman in program history ever to score more than 20 points in a national semifinal game.

Sarah Strong also became the only UConn freshman to score over 600 points and grab over 300 rebounds in a season. Her points tally also made her one of just two Husky freshmen to reach the 600-point mark alongside Moore.

