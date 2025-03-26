Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster drops 3 words in French as Paige Bueckers’ grandparents, Azzi Fudd’s brother & more send special wishes

The UConn women's basketball team made it to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 after dismantling South Dakota State 91-57 in a second-round game on Monday. Following the win, ESPN posted a clip of UConn stars' families wishing them the best of luck in the Sweet 16.

Ad

Sarah Strong's mother, former WNBA All-Star Allison Feaster, joined others to wish the freshman star well in the comments section:

"Allez Les Filles!!!!! 💙💙💙."

Sarah Strong's mom sends UConn Sweet 16 message in French. IG image via @espn

Meanwhile, Huskies senior Paige Bueckers' family, including her dad and grandparents, were not left out of the goodwill messages.

Ad

Trending

"Hi, we're Paige's grandparents and we are wishing her goodluck in a great Sweet 16," her grandparents said.

"I'm Bob Bueckers, Paige Bueckers father and I wanna wish you and the UConn team an amazing continued success and we'll see you all in Spokane. Goodluck, go Huskies," her dad said.

"I'm Azzi's (Fudd) brother John and goodluck to UConn and Azzi on a great Sweet 16," Fudd's brother said.

Ad

Here are more goodwill messages from other families of UConn women's basketball players.

"Hi, I'm Aubrey Griffin's mom and I'm wishing the UConn girls and Aubrey a great Sweet 16. Congratulations. Go Huskies," Griffin's mom, former All-American runner Audrey Sterling, said.

"Hi, we're parents of Kaitlyn Chen. We're so excited that she is in this incredible team and best of luck to her and her team. Go Huskies. Sweet 16," graduate guard, Chen's parents said.

Ad

Ad

Sarah Strong joins Paige Bueckers, Maya Moore to make UConn history

UConn women's basketball star Sarah Strong has enjoyed a stellar freshman season, including helping the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Strong ranks fourth among all-time UConn freshman scorers, with 563 points, behind UConn greats Maya Moore (678), Paige Bueckers (581) and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (569).

“I think the moments that mean the most have been her biggest,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I think she’s mature beyond what I expected on the court, and it’s come out in the biggest moments.”

Strong, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Year, has scored in double figures in 32 of UConn’s 35 games. In the Huskies’ first-round 103-34 win over Arkansas State, Strong had 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. She also posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help UConn see off South Dakota State on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here