Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster reacts with 1 word in Spanish ahead of UConn vs USC Elite Eight clash

Sarah Strong's first season with the UConn Huskies is off to a great start. The freshman guard is playing her first Elite Eight game on Monday against the USC Trojans and her mother, Allison Feaster, couldn't be prouder.

Feaster shared the game day announcement poster featuring her daughter on her Instagram story and wrote:

"#agradecida" (translated: grateful)

Allison Feaster is a Harvard alum who was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She spent most of her playing WNBA career with the Charlotte Sting before finishing it off with the Indiana Fever in 2008. Feaster retired in 2016 after a long career with international teams.

Sarah Strong joined the Huskies as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. She has already made her mark at Storrs, assisting Paige Bueckers as they attempt to end UConn's nine-year championship drought.

Allison Feaster comments on Sarah Strong and UConn

Allison Feaster currently works as the Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth with the Boston Celtics and is a constant presence at UConn games, cheering on Sarah Strong.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, published on Mar. 27, Feaster commented on watching Strong play in college.

“I think the best part is playing the role of mom and having zero control other than supporting and uplifting her and guiding her whenever needed,” Feaster said.

“Also, being a part of the UConn basketball family is something I cherish and I value and I’m super thankful for. The staff is great. The other parents understand the journey. It’s a wonderful tradition and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

While the Strong family is happy with their daughter in Connecticut, there is one person who is not so pleased. And it is Allison Feaster's former Charlotte Sting teammate, Dawn Staley.

In an interview before the UConn vs South Carolina game last month, the Gamecocks coach said:

“I don’t know how we don’t get Sarah Strong. But they did a great job recruiting her. I think she felt comfortable there. It seems like a great fit for her, being able to utilize all of her skill set.”

“And I haven’t talked to Allison since,” Staley added. “No, I’m kidding.”

While the Huskies battle it out for the Final Four spot, South Carolina has already booked their birth defeating Duke 54-50 on Sunday.

