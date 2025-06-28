Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster reacts as Mongolia stuns Team USA at 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Cup 

Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, congratulated Team Mongolia after an upsetting Team USA at the 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. Mongolia defeated the USA 18-15 in an intense contest, which ended the United States' World Cup runs in the quarterfinals in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Following the game, Feaster shared a photo of the contest's final scores on her Instagram story.

"@mgl3x3basketball earned it today...chapeau," she captioned the story.

Allison Feaster congratulates Team Mongolia for defeating Team USA at the 2025 3x3 FIBA World Cup

Following the loss, the USA Women’s and Men’s 3x3 national teams officially ended their 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup title hopes. However, the women's team had an impressive run, producing an aggressive offensive attack and physical defense through a dominant 4-0 pool play run.

Before Saturday's matchup, Mongolia, which was ranked No. 12 overall, held an impressive 3-1 run, which included an upset over No. 5 Germany. In the Last 16, the hosts pulled off another 21-19 upset against the no. 1 seed China, in an overtime thriller.

In the quarterfinal, the hosts led the scores, mostly from the two-point range. However, Team USA, led by Strong and LSU star Mikaylah Williams, was relentless. Strong scored five points and a game-high 11 rebounds. However, a foul from the Americans earned the Mongolians two free throws, which were knocked down and ultimately gave the hosts the win.

Sarah Strong shines at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Despite Team USA's quarterfinal exit from the ongoing 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, UConn women's basketball standout freshman Sarah Strong produced several great performances at the event. The Americans produced a dominant 21-12 opener against Czechia, with Strong scoring a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The USA also took on the No. 2 seed, the Netherlands, where Strong shone once again. She led the team with seven points and nine rebounds. The USA also outrebounded the Netherlands 21-14. Strong also showed her shooting range in a tough pool play against Japan and finished the contest with eight points and six rebounds.

In the final pool, the USA defeated Chile 21-6 in seven and a half minutes. Strong and LSU star MiKaylah Williams finished with six points apiece. Oklahoma sophomore Sahara Williams scored five, while Creighton guard Morgan Maly added four to help the defending champions clinch a quarterfinal place.

In the quarterfinal defeat to Mongolia, Sarah Strong produced five points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Overall, she finished the World Cup averaging 7.6 points per contest.

