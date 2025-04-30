Sarah Strong's Monteverde teammate Saniyah Hall recounts how UConn teammate was "literally dying" during the hot chip challenge

Saniyah Hall has shared a fun memory of her former teammate Sarah Strong in an interview. Hall and Strong, who played together at Montverde Academy, have remained close friends despite now being on different teams.

In an Instagram video posted by Overtime Select on Wednesday, Hall was asked to recall her most enjoyable moment with the UConn standout freshman. In response, she reminisced about a memorable incident that took place during the trending hot chip challenge.

"There was like this store that was right next to our hotel that we were staying in. I don't know if you know about the hot chip challenge that people were doing. We actually got that," Hall said.

"We bought the hot chip, we went to the hotel and we tried it. I didn't try it. They did. Jazzy (Davidson) and Sarah. They were literally dying. It was so hot, they had to get, like water and milk," she continued.

Both Hall and Strong ended the 2024-25 season on a stellar note. Strong helped UConn win the Big East Tournament title before beating South Carolina to lift the women's national championship title on April 6.

Hall led Monteverde to the program's fourth straight Chipotle High School Nationals and earned a spot at the 2025 Jersey Smith Naismith High School Girls All-America First Team.

Sarah Strong's Monteverde teammate Saniyah Hall named National Junior Player of the Year

Monteverde Academy small forward Saniyah Hall was named a MaxPreps First Team All-American and the National Junior Player of the Year for the 2024–25 high school basketball season. Hall received the honor, which is given in recognition of a player's elite performance and consistency on the court throughout the year.

Hall led the Eagles to a 26–2 overall record and a fourth straight Chipotle High School Nationals championship game. She also led the team with 20.3 points per game last season while averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, a team-high 2.8 steals and a team-best 1.3 blocks per game.

The Ohio native had first attended Laurel High School, where she averaged over 23 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game during her freshman and sophomore years.

Hall scored 1828 points and 695 rebounds in all three years of high school. As a result of her outstanding performance, she was ranked the top junior player (11th grade) by Hoops Review.

