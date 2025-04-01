  • home icon
  • Sarah Strong stats today: How did UConn freshman perform vs USC (March 31)

By Geoff
Modified Apr 01, 2025 04:28 GMT
UConn forward Sarah Strong (Image Source: IMAGN)
UConn forward Sarah Strong (Image Source: IMAGN)

Sarah Strong provided monster numbers to help No. 2-seed UConn (35-3) beat No. 1 USC (31-4) 78-64 in the 2025 March Madness Elite Eight women's basketball clash on Monday at Spokane Arena.

The 6-foot-2 forward played without relief and tallied a double-double of 22 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal to propel the Huskies to their second straight Final Four trip and 24 overall.

Strong shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line, as she proved her worth on the biggest stage of her career.

The freshman dominated the first quarter, scoring 10 points to help UConn grab a 14-11 lead over the JuJu Watkins-less Trojans. She shot 4-for-5, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point line, and had three rebounds to give the Huskies some wiggle room going into the second period.

The 6-foot-2 forward chipped in five points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals to her total to finish the half with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Huskies scorched USC 25-14 in the second period to grab a 39-25 lead at the half.

Strong added five points and three rebounds in the third quarter for UConn, who staved off an 11-0 USC rally to remain in the driver's seat 51-46. The forward concentrated on the defensive side in the payoff period, grabbing five rebounds to go along with two points and two assists for the Huskies, who pulled away for a 14-point win.

Here are Sarah Strong's stats in the Elite Eight clash against USC:

PlayerMINPTSREBORB-DRBASTSTLBLKFG3 PT-FGFTPFTO
Sarah Strong4022170-174108-134-62-212
Sarah Strong backs up top freshman status with solid stand against USC's Kiki Iriafen, Rayah Marshall

Sarah Strong held her ground against the solid USC combo of Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall, giving UConn breathing room before veterans Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen stepped up to give the Huskies a big win.

The daughter of former Harvard star Allison Feaster bounced back from an 11-point, 11-rebound outing against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16, imposing her will against USC and helping the Huskies barge into the Final Four, becoming the only No. 2 seed to stay alive in the tournament.

Her defense limited Marshall and Iriafen to a combined 10-for-27 shooting and 33 points overall. Sarah Strong and the Huskies face No. 1 seed UCLA (34-2) in the Final Four on Friday night.

What can you say about Sarah Strong's performance against USC? Let's know your insights in the comments section:

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
