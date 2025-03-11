Sarah Strong Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Creighton? (March 10)

Sarah Strong continued her excellent freshman season with UConn, delivering her third straight double-double to help the Huskies clobber the Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the Big East Tournament final on Monday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The 6-foot-2 forward tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks, providing support for Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd in offense. Strong anchored the defensive side with heady plays that helped UConn (31-3) pull away from Creighton (26-6).

The No. 1-ranked freshman in the Class of 2024 had an awesome start, piling up five points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals to help UConn race to a 27-11 lead in the first 10 minutes. Strong's three steals set the tone for the rout, as the Huskies scored 11 unanswered points during that sequence.

The Fuquay-Varina native added two points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in the second quarter as UConn led 40-22. At the half, she already had seven points, four rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block.

Strong had an excellent third quarter, tallying six points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. She concentrated on defense in the fourth, hauling down five rebounds and two blocks while chalking up an assist to an open Kaitlyn Chen for a triple in the 2:35 mark of the payoff period.

It was Strong's third straight double-double in the postseason. She has averaged 14.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game during that stretch.

Here are Sarah Strong's final stats in UConn's win over Creighton:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Sarah Strong 35 13 11 4 6 3 6-13 1-3 0-0 2 1

Huskies vs Bluejays Game Recap: UConn stifles Creighton to take 23rd Big East Tournament title

UConn shackled Creighton's offense, holding the Bluejays to 35.8% from the field en route to a 20-point win and capturing its fifth straight Big East Tournament title and 23rd overall on Monday.

The Huskies' defense shut down Creighton from the perimeter, limiting them to 6-of-23 from the 3-point line and 19-of-53 overall. In contrast, UConn shot 44.4% and 37.5% from deep to complete the rout.

UConn ruled the basic defensive stats, particularly rebounds (37-27), steals (13-10) and blocks (5-0) and had a sizeable advantage on inside points (28-22).

The Huskies also gave coach Geno Auriemma another silverware in his illustrious career. The 2025 Big East Tournament crown was his 30th conference tournament title for UConn in his 40-year coaching tenure at Storrs.

The Huskies wait six more days to determine their opponents and seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as Selection Sunday is held at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

