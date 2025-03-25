Sarah Strong Stats Tonight - How did UConn star fare vs South Dakota State in March Madness? (Mar. 24)

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong delivered another impressive performance, recording 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists in her team's 91-57 blowout victory over South Dakota State on Monday. With her gutsy effort, the Huskies marched toward the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

Strong's shooting accuracy since the start of the tournament has been remarkable. She hit 90% (9-for-10) of her shots in the first-round matchup against Arkansas State and followed that up with 77.8% (7-for-9) from the field against the Jackrabbits.

The 6-foot-2 freshman added three steals and two blocks on the night, showcasing her defensive prowess. She also grabbed two defensive rebounds within the first two minutes to set the tone early.

Her first points came at the 6:24 mark with a layup. She later made a free throw, which capped off her first-quarter scoring.

In the second quarter, Strong leveled up her game, knocking down a jumper and scoring three layups to end the half with 11 points and UConn leading 43-28.

While she did not score much in the second half, her contributions in other areas helped UConn maintain their sizable lead, registering three assists and three rebounds in the third quarter.

Apart from Strong, the Huskies received key contributions from their veteran stars. Paige Bueckers chipped in a game-high 34 points, while Azzi Fudd added 17.

Take a closer look at Sarah Strong's stats from Monday's win:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Sarah Strong 31 15 7 5 3 2 7-9 0-1 1-2 0 1

Sarah Strong and UConn Huskies will face Oklahoma in Sweet 16

After two comfortable March Madness victories, the No. 2 Huskies will prepare for a clash against Nop. 3 Oklahoma in the Spokane 4 Regional semifinals on Saturday.

Although UConn is considered the favorite in this matchup, the Sooners have proven to be a tough out this year. They upset last season's finalist Iowa in the second round by a margin of 34 points.

Oklahoma is led by junior big Raegan Beers, who is averaging almost a double-double this season with 17.7 ppg and 9.2 rpg. Beers scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win over Iowa.

Meanwhile, Strong, Bueckers and Fudd are among the primary offensive threats for UConn. Strong will likely be tasked with slowing down Beers in the paint and crashing the boards on both ends.

If UConn can get a strong performance from these three and limit Oklahoma's key players, it should be able to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight.

What did you make of Sarah Strong's performance against South Dakota State? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

