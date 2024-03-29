The No. 6 seeded Clemson Tigers recently upset the Baylor Bears 72-64 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to book a Sweet 16 clash against the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

The Tigers were one of the teams on upset alert from the very first weekend after a poor finish to the season with three losses in their last five games.

Ahead of the Arizona clash, controversial former Super Bowl champion and NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown showed his support for the Tigers on his X account.

"LFG!! See you at the game. Landed in LA last night to watch these games, #DickBender Sweet 16. CTESPN_CU."

Clemson players stand by their coach

Clemson Tigers coach Brad Brownell has been the Tigers coach for 14 years and has compiled a 241-177 record. He has only made the Big Dance three times during his tenure and has not won any ACC regular season or tournament titles.

He was under the microscope this season to overturn that record after missing out on back-to-back March Madness editions and it looked like another poor season was in the pipeline after a 76-55 loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Brownell led Clemson to a 23-11 record this season and is a No. 6 seed in the tournament. In the first round of March Madness, they beat the No. 11 seeds, the New Mexico Lobos, 77-56. In the second round, they upset the favorites the No. 3 seeds Baylor Bears, 72-64 to proceed to their second Sweet 16 in the Brownell era.

Tigers center PJ Hall recently highlighted just how much the players believe in their coach.

"For four years, I've had to listen to people hate on (Brownell)," PJ Hall said. "They don't understand how incredible he is behind doors, how genius he is and a blessing he is to be at Clemson."

Clemson guard Joseph Girard III was defiant in his support for his coach after the Tigers made the Sweet 16.

"All those 'fire Brownell' guys can kiss it," Joseph Girard III said. "He's done an unbelievable job here, he's built this program for 14 years, (and) he's been in the league for so long. You don't get that every day and everywhere."

The Clemson Tigers are one of the teams that were expected to fall off after the first round but they have stuck around, with a team fighting for him.