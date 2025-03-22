"Sc** bag","best college coach ever": Fans have polar reactions as Dan Hurley's UConn ties Coach K's Duke for a historic record in NCAA tournament

UConn coach Dan Hurley led the program to 13 straight wins in the NCAA Tournament, the second-longest in history, after his Huskies beat No. 9 seed Oklahoma 67-59 in the first round of March Madness on Friday. In doing so, Hurley also equaled Coach K's record of 13 straight March Madness wins that he achieved at Duke during the team's historic run between 1991 to 1993.

However, some fans on social media came at Hurley and his Huskies team.

"Sc** bag," one tweeted.

"So what's he complaining about now? This guy just chaps my hide," another added.

"I can't wait til they get crushed next round," a third commented.

Since Hurley's UConn is still in contention to win an iconic three-peat of national titles this season, many others supported the coach.

"Best college coach ever," one wrote.

"Wow, UConn is on fire! Tying a legendary streak like that is no joke. Go Huskies!" another added.

"13 STRAIGHT TOURNEY GAMES makes the Dan HURLEY a Goat indeed. #NCAA," a fan commented.

Hurley's UConn won the national title in 2023 and 2024. His team has gotten off to a winning start in this year's March Madness and it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way and complete a three-peat.

Dan Hurley's UConn will face Florida in Second Round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: UConn HC Dan Hurley - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley's No. 8-seeded UConn (24-10) will face one of its toughest challenges in this season's March Madness on Sunday when it takes on top-seeded Florida (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 12:10 pm ET from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Florida took down No. 16 seed Norfolk State 95-69 in the first-round.

The UConn vs. Florida game will be broadcast on CBS. Fans can also livestream it on Fubo or Paramount+.

