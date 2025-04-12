Oluchi Okananwa’s decision to enter the transfer portal has sparked debate amongst basketball fans, with many speculating where she will end up. Okananwa has spent the last two years with Duke’s women’s basketball team, but she will be playing basketball elsewhere next season.

Ad

The 5-foot-10 guard’s decision to leave Duke caught a few by surprise, as she was one of the best role players in their squad. However, following her decision to enter the transfer portal, fans are eager to see her next move.

Ad

Trending

Although a few fans expressed their surprise, some believe a move to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina may be the best fit for her.

“This has SC written all over it lmaoo,” a fan said.

“A lil bit surprised but her potential so high I also seen it comin,” another fan said.

“What’s going on in this transfer portal?” another fan expressed shock.

Ad

Fans are eager to see where Oluchi Okananwa ends up after transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@posther.hoops)

Fans kept expressing shock at Okananwa’s decision to leave Duke, but a few were also eager to see her join their team.

Ad

“Man, I didn’t see this coming. I love the way she plays—especially on the defensive end. Her vertical is off the chain! I’m not sure if she’s the best fit for South Carolina Women's Basketball but hey, you never know. Major lose for Kara and company,” a fan said.

“Come to Uconn,” another fan wants to see her join the National champions.

Ad

Fans are eager to see where Oluchi Okananwa ends up after transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@posther.hoops)

“LSU babyyyyy 💜🐯,” Meanwhile, another fan wants her to join Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.

Ad

Fans are eager to see where Oluchi Okananwa ends up after transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@posther.hoops)

Why did Oluchi Okananwa leave Duke?

While the exact reason for Oluchi Okananwa's departure from the Blue Devils remains unclear, it is possible that she seeks a greater role than being a supporting player.

Ad

In her two years at Duke, the Boston native did not start a single game, coming off the bench every time. However, she was a solid role player, winning the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year in her rookie season.

Okananwa is an elite rebounder, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in her rookie season. In addition, she also averaged 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 34 games.

Meanwhile, last season, Okananwa averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

It remains to be seen where Okananwa will end up, but whatever team she signs with will be getting an elite basketball player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here