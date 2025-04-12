Oluchi Okananwa’s decision to enter the transfer portal has sparked debate amongst basketball fans, with many speculating where she will end up. Okananwa has spent the last two years with Duke’s women’s basketball team, but she will be playing basketball elsewhere next season.
The 5-foot-10 guard’s decision to leave Duke caught a few by surprise, as she was one of the best role players in their squad. However, following her decision to enter the transfer portal, fans are eager to see her next move.
Although a few fans expressed their surprise, some believe a move to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina may be the best fit for her.
“This has SC written all over it lmaoo,” a fan said.
“A lil bit surprised but her potential so high I also seen it comin,” another fan said.
“What’s going on in this transfer portal?” another fan expressed shock.
Fans kept expressing shock at Okananwa’s decision to leave Duke, but a few were also eager to see her join their team.
“Man, I didn’t see this coming. I love the way she plays—especially on the defensive end. Her vertical is off the chain! I’m not sure if she’s the best fit for South Carolina Women's Basketball but hey, you never know. Major lose for Kara and company,” a fan said.
“Come to Uconn,” another fan wants to see her join the National champions.
“LSU babyyyyy 💜🐯,” Meanwhile, another fan wants her to join Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.
Why did Oluchi Okananwa leave Duke?
While the exact reason for Oluchi Okananwa's departure from the Blue Devils remains unclear, it is possible that she seeks a greater role than being a supporting player.
In her two years at Duke, the Boston native did not start a single game, coming off the bench every time. However, she was a solid role player, winning the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year in her rookie season.
Okananwa is an elite rebounder, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in her rookie season. In addition, she also averaged 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 34 games.
Meanwhile, last season, Okananwa averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
It remains to be seen where Okananwa will end up, but whatever team she signs with will be getting an elite basketball player.
