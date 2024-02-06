Scott Drew's controversial ejection receives Big 12 memo after Baylor coach berated refs for calling technical fouls: Reports 

The Big 12 sent a memo to all the teams following Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew's controversial ejection.

Drew was ejected in the second half of Baylor's 70-68 win over Iowa State. It was the first time Drew was ejected from a game, as he received two technical fouls for lingering outside the coaching box.

In the first half, Drew was yelling at the refs over a call and was on the court while play was happening to get the first technical. The second technical foul was what many fans were upset at, as Drew didn't appear to do much.

Following the ejection, the Big 12 sent a memo reminding them of the rules.

"Bench decorum has become a pressing issue and must be addressed," Big 12 coordinator of officials Curtis Shaw's memo reads. [via CBS Sports].

"Situations where head coaches are clearly on the court, head coaches are playing 'defense' on players near their sideline, assistant coaches that are standing during every play, and comments from players sitting on the bench directed toward their opponents must be addressed and penalized."

"If a head coach is running the sideline toward an opponent or is getting behind a shooter or ball handler and screaming or waving their arms during a play it is an automatic 'T' foul for unsporting conduct. THIS IS NOT A WARNING it is a 'T' foul," Shaw added.

The memo was sent in mid-January, before this incident, as the Big 12 was dealing with a pattern of bad behavior nationally with coaches being on the court.

Baylor AD criticizes refs after Scott Drew's ejection

After Scott Drew's ejection on Saturday, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades criticized the refs.

Rhoades said he doesn't like being critical of the refs or blaming the officiating for the loss, but he couldn't get past Drew's ejection.

"I'm not somebody that calls the officials or calls the league after every game," Rhoades told reporters, via ESPN. "In fact, I never call when it comes to officiating. It's always about, 'We need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to play tougher,' all of those things."

"But tonight was an embarrassment for this league. We have the best basketball league in the country, and the officiating tonight did not match it. Period. End of story," he added.

Rhoades also added that he will be reaching out to the Big 12 office about Scott Drew's controversial ejection on Saturday.