“Scratching her name in the history books”: College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts’ teammates celebrating her latest achievement

Chloe Kitts put up an impressive display as No. 6-ranked South Carolina secured a 75-59 victory against Ole Miss on Thursday. Kitts recorded a triple-double, putting up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Gamecocks. After the game, the Gamecocks Instagram account was quick to post about Kitts’ achievement.

In the series of photos, South Carolina players can be seen celebrating with Kitts in the locker room, spraying water on her.

College hoops fans didn’t hold back their praise for Kitts in the comment section. They showered the guard with praise and congratulatory messages.

“Scratching her name in the history books,” a fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts’ teammates celebrating her latest achievement - Image source: Instagram/gamecockwbb

“W's in the chat for Big Chloe!” another wrote.

The congratulatory messages kept pouring in.

“Chloe did her big one,” a fan commented

“Chloe "triple double" Kitts,” another wrote.

"No one could ever make me hate this team! Thru thick and thin ... I will always root for y'all!" a user shared.

"Chloe... you crack me up! Congrats,” a fan posted.

"I love to see y'all celebrate each other," @swain_basketball wrote.

Dawn Staley praises Chloe Kitts' triple-double in South Carolina's win over Ole Miss

On Thursday, Chloe Kitts became just the ninth player in the South Carolina Gamecocks' history to record a triple-double and the first since Aliyah Boston in 2021. She finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, along with four steals, while shooting 60%.

Kitts led South Carolina to a win that improved the Gamecocks' record to 26-3 overall and 14-1 in Southeastern Conference play. After the game on Thursday, coach Dawn Staley spoke about Kitts’ impressive display.

"It was the hard way," Dawn Staley said. "It was really the hard way. It was playmaking, it was determination, it was will. It was Chloe Kitts."

With 7:39 left on the clock, Kitts was one assist away from the achievement. She glanced toward the South Carolina bench, seemingly aware of how close she was. At 5:37, she supplied a pass to Joyce Edwards, whose layup narrowly missed.

Recognizing the opportunity, Staley called for a timeout with 4:03 remaining, with South Carolina leading 67-53. After the break, Kitts found Edwards again, and this time, the layup was successful. The South Carolina bench celebrated and cheered as Kitts sprinted back on defense with a smile on her face.

