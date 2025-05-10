Sean Miller lands $32M deal after Texas approves 6-year contract

The University of Texas announced that Sean Miller will be the new head coach of its men's basketball program in March and has now approved a six-year, $32 million guaranteed contract. The move came after the Longhorns had a challenging inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Ad

The decision to hire Miller follows the dismissal of former head coach Rodney Terry, who was released despite having three years remaining on his contract. Terry's departure came after an early NCAA Tournament exit and a 14th-place finish in the SEC.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Miller's contract starts with a $4.8 million salary for the 2025-26 season, increasing by $200,000 annually before reaching a peak of an average annual salary of $5.3 million.

Additionally, the agreement includes a $250,000 relocation bonus and potential annual performance-based incentives up to $850,000, depending on achievements such as conference championships, NCAA Tournament progress and coaching accolades.

Beyond financial terms, Miller's contract also has several perks, such as two dealer-provided vehicles, club memberships, game tickets, and 20 hours of private jet usage annually.

Ad

Miller brings a wealth of experience to Texas, boasting a 487-196 career record over two decades, while he also has 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and four Elite Eight finishes, achieved during his periods at Xavier and Arizona. Notably, Miller's Xavier team eliminated Texas in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament during his time at Xavier.

Texas anticipates a revitalization of its men's basketball program following the appointment of Miller, aiming to compete at a high level in the SEC and make deeper runs in the NCAA Tournaments.

Ad

Sean Miller to rebuild Texas roster after significant departures

Texas has experienced significant roster turnover this offseason, with nine players departing either through graduation or the transfer portal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the most notable exits is Tre Johnson, the standout freshman who led the Longhorns in scoring last season and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors, who declared for the 2025 NBA draft, leaving.

They are looking to rebuild under Miller and have moved quickly to restock the roster by securing commitments from Lassina Traore, Simeon Wilcher, Dailyn Swain, Matas Vokietaitis and Camden Heide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here