Sean Stewart joins major Big Ten team after transferring from Ohio State

Sean Stewart is joining a Big Ten powerhouse. The sophomore forward announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has committed to play at Oregon.
"Go Ducks!! So blessed for this new chapter 🦆🦆 @oregonmbb," Stewart's Instagram caption read.
Stewart entered the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row after serving as a starter for Ohio State this season. The 6-foot-9 forward began his college career at Duke and saw his role on the court significantly increase with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State extended an offer to Stewart out of high school, but he committed to play for the Blue Devils instead. Stewart came to Duke as the No. 17 commit in the nation and the No. 5-ranked power forward. He honed his skill set at Montverde Academy.
Stewart appeared in 33 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 8.4 minutes per game. He transferred to Ohio State for his sophomore season, where he led the squad in blocks with 0.9 bpg. He added 5.7 ppg and 5.8 rpg and shot 54.2%. The forward made 30 starts, playing 18.4 minutes per game.
This offseason, Stewart once again searched for a new home. He will remain in the Big Ten but move across the country to join the Ducks. Oregon reached the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals last season and was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The squad dominated No. 12 Liberty in the first round before narrowly falling to No. 4 Arizona in the Round of 32.
Oregon will aim to build on this momentum next season with Stewart's help.
Oregon's incoming transfer class
Sean Stewart is the latest transfer joining the Ducks next season. The forward is one of four four-star transfers who have committed to play at Oregon next season.
TK Simpkins is going to Oregon from Elon, where he was the Phoenix's leading scorer for the previous two seasons. This season, the guard averaged 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He demonstrated his defensive depth by averaging 1.1 steals and shooting 42.3%, including 36.7% from beyond the arc.
Devon Pryor, who spent the past two seasons at Texas, has committed to play for the Ducks. However, he is also going through the predraft process for the NBA. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 51.8% as a sophomore and is looking to get feedback from team workouts as he determines whether to remain in the draft or go play at Oregon.
"I'm not in no rush," Pryor said. "But for me, [I want] as much feedback as I can get because I know there is still plenty of way for me to grow. I'm open to everybody's opinions and what they say I can do better; keep an open ear and a closed mouth."
Miles Goodman is also transferring to Oregon after shooting 58.3% in his freshman season at Penn State.
The Ducks have an impressive incoming transfer class, which was strengthened by news of Stewart's commitment.
