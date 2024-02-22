SEC Basketball Power Rankings: A look at conference standings and NCAA tournament chances after Week 15

The SEC standings are beginning to take shape, as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away. The top spot in the conference remains a tightly contested race with five teams within 2.0 games or less of the Southeastern Conference-leading Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the regular season winding down, here's a look at which SEC teams appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament this season:

SEC standings

#1: No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide - 18-7 (10-2 in conference play)

#2: No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers - 20-6 (10-3)

#T-3: No. 14 Auburn Tigers - 20-6 (9-4)

#T-3: No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks - 20-5 (9-4)

#T-5: No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats - 18-7 (8-4)

#T-5: No. 25 Florida Gators - 18-7 (8-4)

#T-7: Ole Miss Rebels - 19-6 (6-6)

#T-7: Mississippi State Bulldogs - 17-8 (6-6)

#9: Texas A&M Aggies - 15-11 (6-7)

#10: LSU Tigers - 13-12 (5-7)

#11: Georgia Bulldogs - 14-11 (4-8)

#12: Arkansas Razorbacks - 13-13 (4-9)

#13: Vanderbilt Commodores - 7-18 (2-10)

#14: Missouri Tigers - 8-18 (0-13)

Expand Tweet

2024 March Madness predictions for SEC teams

The SEC has six teams that are ranked in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll. The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers lead that group and are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. If the Volunteers can win what figures to be a tough SEC Tournament, they may claim a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 14 Auburn Tigers, No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 24 Florida Gators all figure to also be locks to reach March Madness. While it will be difficult for any of these five programs to claim a No. 1 seed, a strong performance in the conference tournament could help them receive a higher ranking.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs appear to have a strong chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks have an outside shot of reaching March Madness.

They will, however, likely need to finish the regular strong and advance deep into the SEC Tournament to reach the postseason.

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers appear likely to be left on the outside looking in, barring any late-season miracle. Both teams sit under .500 as the season nears its conclusion and have struggled tremendously in conference play.