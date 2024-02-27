SEC basketball power rankings after Week 16: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances

The SEC standings are beginning to take shape, as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away. The top spot in the conference remains a tightly contested race with six teams within 2.0 games or less of the No.1 seed, with the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide tied atop the standings.

With the regular season winding down, here's a look at which SEC teams appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.

SEC standings

#T-1: No.4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers - 12-6 (11-3 in conference play)

#T-1: No.14-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide - 19-8 (11-3)

#T-3: No.11-ranked Auburn Tigers - 21-6 (10-4)

#T-3: No.18-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks - 22-5 (10-4)

#T-5: No.16-ranked Kentucky Wildcats - 19-8 (9-5)

#T-5: No.24-ranked Florida Gators - 19-8 (9-5)

#7: Mississippi State Bulldogs - 19-8 (8-6)

#T-8: Ole Miss Rebels - 19-8 (6-8)

#T-8: Texas A&M Aggies - 15-12 (6-8)

#T-8: LSU Tigers - 14-13 (6-8)

#T-11: Georgia Bulldogs - 15-12 (5-9)

#T-11: Arkansas Razorbacks - 14-13 (5-9)

#13: Vanderbilt Commodores - 7-20 (2-12)

#14: Missouri Tigers - 8-19 (0-14)

2024 March Madness predictions for SEC teams

The SEC has six teams that are ranked in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll. The No.4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers lead that group and are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers could claim a No.1 seed in the tournament if they are able to win what figures to be a tough SEC Tournament.

The No.11-ranked Auburn Tigers, No.14-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, No.16-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, No.18-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and No.24-ranked Florida Gators all figure to also be locks to reach March Madness. Although it is increasing unlikely that any of these five programs will claim a No.1 seed, a strong performance in the conference tournament could help boost their final ranking.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs appear to have a strong chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks all have an outside shot of reaching March Madness, however, they will likely need to finish the regular strong and advance deep into the SEC Tournament.

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers appear likely to be left on the outside looking in, barring any late-season miracle. Both teams sit under .500 as the season nears its conclusion and have struggled tremendously in conference play.