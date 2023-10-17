SEC basketball predictions 2023-2024: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

The SEC is among the Power Five conferences that will be impacted by conference realignment as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will join the conference next summer. There will, however, only be 14 teams in the conference in 2023-2024. Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming Southeastern Conference season below.

SEC standings

1. Kentucky Wildcats

2. Tennessee Volunteers

3. Arkansas Razorbacks

4. Texas A&M Aggies

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Auburn Tigers

7. Florida Gators

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs

9. Missouri Tigers

10. Ole Miss Rebels

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

12. LSU Tigers

13. Georgia Bulldogs

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

The SEC figures to be among the deepest conferences in college basketball this season.

The race for top spot will likely be a four-team race between the No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, No. 14-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 15-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and No. 16-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The No. 24-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were the only other team from the SEC that made the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

While each of the five schools should qualify for the NCAA Tournament, conference play will have a huge impact on the seeding, as well as which of the remaining SEC programs reach March Madness. The conference sent eight of their 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Best Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores in their first game of the SEC Tournament. Their season was cut short in the Round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament. While they lost several key pieces from last year's roster, Kentucky brought in the the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

The Tennessee Volunteers lost in their second game of the SEC Tournament, and were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after reaching the Sweet 16. The Volunteers brought in the 21st-ranked recruiting class, however, they will return most of their roster from last season.

The two teams will meet twice during the regular season; however, it is the latter of those matchups that gets the nod for best game. Kentucky will visit Tennessee in the final game of the season in a matchup that could have big implications. The Wildcats won both meetings between the two teams last season.

SEC champions

The Kentucky Wildcats have won an SEC-record 32 conference titles. While there are three teams above them in the preseason AP Poll, look for the Wildcats to rise to the top by the end of the season. Look for Kentucky to win its 33rd SEC title in program history.