SEC commissioner Greg Sankey criticized ACC's new unequal revenue sharing model, stating it "just hasn't worked well"

The ACC has developed plans for an unequal revenue-sharing model, but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey doesn't seem fond of that idea. He shared his thoughts with Scott Hamilton of The Post and Courier.

“There’s a history of unequal revenue sharing, and those conferences, it just hasn’t worked well for a long-term situation,” Sankey said. “In fact, the conferences that have chosen to do so have generally, either they don’t exist at a high level, or they’ve gone a different direction.

“I’m sure that what others have done will introduce the conversation. I would hope we’re careful and responsible in how we do that. They made the decision for their purposes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that fits our purposes or our values.”

It's been announced that the ACC will put a new distribution model in place, based on a five-year rolling average of TV ratings. A TV ratings-based model will be used to distribute 60% of the base media rights. This model will go into effect this coming season.

This change comes while the ACC tries to work towards a settlement with FSU and Clemson. This process has highlighted issues such as the conference's exit fee and uneven revenue distribution.

Sankey isn't impressed by the new model, and it is highly unlikely the SEC will change their own model.

Paul Finebaum expresses similar opinion to Greg Sankey

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum shared a similar point of view to that of Sankey. He also isn't fond of the ACC's new model and predicted, on an episode of "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning," that it might even lead some teams to leave the conference.

“If you’re the commissioner of the ACC, you have to live in the moment. Yeah, you plan for the future. But you can’t be too hung up on five, six, seven years from now because there’s a chance you won’t be the commissioner. I’m talking about Jim Phillips," Finebaum said, referencing the ACC Commisoner.

"He made the best deal for the moment. He had to stop the hammer. He had to stop the bleeding. He did that, but there is a due date, as you said. When that due date comes, it is going to be open season, I believe, on the ACC."

He continued:

“It’s impossible to predict today because we’re still watching Oklahoma and Texas be digested into the SEC while the four in the Big Ten are — I just saw USC and UCLA compete for the Big Ten Championship in women’s basketball yesterday and I almost did a double take.

"But by the time we turn the calendar toward 2030, all that will be different. I think it’s very likely that the ACC loses a couple of schools.”

Confidence in the ACC's deal with the Seminoles and Tigers and the accompanying new model seems low in the SEC. Based on Sankey and Finabaum's comments, the SEC will likely stick to their current model for the foreseeable future.

