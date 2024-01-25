SEC cracks down on South Carolina with six-figure fine after fans flood the court to celebrate 17-point win over No. 6 Kentucky

The Southeastern Conference has confirmed that the South Carolina Gamecocks will be fined for their fans storming the court after Tuesday's upset victory over No. 6 Kentucky. The fine is valued at $100,000 due to the league's revised access to competition area policy adopted by the conference in the spring of 2023.

SEC officials released the following statement regarding the imposition of the fine:

"For a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the court following its men's basketball game against the University of Kentucky on Jan. 23."

The official SEC policy on access to the competition arena is defined as follows:

"Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area."

The policy was adopted in 2004, and the fine amounts were updated in 2015 and 2023. According to the policy, conference fines must be paid to the opposing institution.

South Carolina Gamecocks beat Kentucky Wildcats 79-62 as fans take over the court

The Gamecocks managed a surprising upset in Sunday's men's basketball game at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. They handily defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, with guard Ta'Lon Cooper being their top scorer with 20 points, five assists and six rebounds. He was tied with Collin Murray-Boyles for the lead in assists on the team.

No player in Kentucky's roster scored 20 or more points, with only Rob Dilingham coming closest with 16 points. Dajuan Wagner led them in assists with a pedestrian three.

Fans burst onto the court as soon as the game ended to celebrate the team's first win over a high-ranked opponent in 14 years.

The win brings the South Carolina record to 16-3 and a 4-2 SEC record. Kentucky, for its part, comes to a record of 14-4 and shares a 4-2 SEC record. They are currently ranked fourth and fifth in the conference standings, respectively.