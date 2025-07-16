SEC insider backs Rick Barnes-led Tennessee as a "dark horse Final Four team" this season

Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team, led by Rick Barnes, is destined for a deep run in the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament, according to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. The insider referred to the Vols as a "dark horse Final Four team" during the CBS Sports "Inside College Basketball" show on Monday.

Ad

Rothstein ranked Tennessee sixth in his SEC power rankings, citing their strengths and the reasons behind his statement.

"In the sixth spot, I've got Tennessee, coached by Rick Barnes, who has led the Vols to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances," Rothstein said.

“A year ago, Tennessee lost Dalton Knecht and still made the Elite Eight. But you've got Zakai Zeigler back, Jahmai Mashack back, Jordan Gainey back, and he also brought in Chaz Lanier."

Ad

Trending

The analyst then said why he believes Tennessee can have a Final Four appearance next season.

“I think Tennessee is a dark horse Final Four team. Now, why do I say that? You know Rick Barnes' teams are always going to be the elite of the elite defensively. You know Felix Okpara is going to anchor that defense for Tennessee.” (Timestamp 20:26-20:29).

Ad

Rothstein noted that the signing of Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie will play a huge role.

“But Rick Barnes's best teams throughout his coaching career have always had elite point guard play. He went to the Final Four once as a head coach. Who was the point guard on that team? TJ Ford in 2003 at Texas.

“He went to the Elite Eight at Texas in 2008. Who was the point guard on that team? D.J. Augustin. He went to the last two Elite Eights at Tennessee. Who was the point guard? Zakai Zeigler. Now you have Ja'Kobi Gillespie, a first-team All-SEC caliber player.” (Timestamp 20:54 - 21:40)

Ad

Ad

Since joining the Vols as head coach in 2015, Barnes reached 30 wins in a season for just the second time last season, having only done so in 2018-19 when they had 31 wins. He will be looking to build on that for the incoming campaign.

Tennessee preparing for two high-level exhibition games ahead of the new season

The Vols are preparing hard for the new campaign, recruiting top-quality talent, and now they have scheduled exhibition games against top opposition.

Ad

According to college basketball reporter Grant Ramey via X on Wednesday, Barnes’ team will play Duke at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, and is also working to finalize a preseason exhibition game at Michigan in October.

Expand Tweet

The Vols lost up to nine players from last season’s team, including four starters and five rotational players, and are looking to test a new-look side with these games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here