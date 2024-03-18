SEC March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA tournament ft. Alabama

The full list of teams that will compete in March Madness was announced on Selection Sunday, with the SEC receiving eight bids. That mark is tied with the Big 12 for the most of any conference. While the Auburn Tigers received the conference's automatic bid on Sunday, they will have plenty of company in the NCAA Tournament.

Take a look at the full list of SEC teams to reach the postseason below.

Full list of SEC teams to reach March Madness

#1: Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers were widely expected to receive a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They failed to win a single game in the SEC Tournament, however, leading to them receiving the No.2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Volunteers will face the Saint Peter's Peacocks in the opening round.

#2: Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats also failed to win a single game in the SEC Tournament. They were still, however, able to earn a No.3 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats will open the NCAA Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

#3: Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers boosted their postseason resume tremendously as they won three straight games to win the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will be the No.4 seed in the East Region and face the Yale Bulldogs to begin March Madness.

#4: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide are yet another team that severely underperformed in the SEC Tournament, failing to win a single game. They received the No.4 seed in the West Region and will face the College of Charleston Cougars.

#5: South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up one win in the conference tournament before being bounced. They claimed the No.6 seed in the Midwest Region and will open play against the Oregon Ducks.

#6: Florida Gators

The Florida Gators were able to reach the SEC Championship Game after winning three straight games in the tournament. They are the South Region's No.7 seed and will face the winner of the First Four matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Boise State Broncos.

#7: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs picked up two wins in the conference tournament. They will enter March Madness as the No.8 seed in the West Region and will face the Michigan State Spartans.

#8: Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies also won two games in the conference tournament. As the No.9 seed in the South Region, they will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers to begin March Madness.