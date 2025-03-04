SEC women's basketball awards: Full list of winners announced ft. Vic Schaefer

With the SEC Tournament just around the corner, the conference has released its list of women's award recipients who stood out in the competitive conference this season. Here's a detailed list of this year's SEC women's basketball awards winners.

Ad

SEC women's basketball awards for 2024-25 season

SEC Player of the Year

The SEC Player of the Year Award is given to the player who is determined to be the best overall. This season, the recipient is Texas' Madison Booker. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

SEC Freshman of the Year

The SEC Freshman of the Year Award is given to the incoming player who has had the best performance in the first season of their college career. Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes won the award. Her 23.3 ppg ranks sixth in the NCAA, and the freshman guard averages 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg and 2.5 spg.

Ad

Trending

SEC Newcomer of the Year

The SEC Newcomer of the Year Award is given to the player who has performed best and had the biggest impact in their first season with their program.

This year, it was awarded to Georgia Amoore, who is in her first season with Kentucky after spending the first four years of her college career at Virginia Tech. In her first season as a Wildcat, the senior guard is averaging 18.8 ppg and is shooting a career-high 42.4% from the field.

Ad

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award is given to the player whose defense most significantly contributed to the success of their team.

This honor was given to Clara Strack, who, like Amoore, is in her first season at Kentucky after beginning her college career at Virginia Tech. Strack's 2.5 blocks, 0.7 spg and 6.9 defensive rebounds per game have been invaluable to the Wildcats this season.

Ad

SEC Sixth Woman of the Year

The SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Award is given to the player who is most impactful for their team off the bench.

South Carolina's sophomore guard, MiLaysia Fulwiley, won the award this season. Fulwiley is averaging 11.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.7 apg this season. She has also become an essential piece to the Gamecocks' defense with 1.5 spg and 0.7 bpg.

SEC Coach of the Year

The SEC Coach of the Year Award is presented to the coach who has contributed the most to the success of their team, regardless of if they have the best record. However, this season, the coach of the year is also the coach of the most successful team.

Ad

Top-ranked Texas' Vic Schaefer was given the honor this year. Schaefer has led his team to a regular season conference title or conference tournament in four of his five years with the Longhorns. His team is 29-2 this season, 15-1 in conference and is on a 13-game win streak.

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is given to a player who demonstrates excellence both on the court and in the classroom. Missouri sophomore guard Grace Slaughter was given the award this season. Slaughter leads the team with 15.2 ppg and has maintained a 4.0 GPA for the entirety of her college career.

Ad

SEC women's basketball All-Teams for 2024-25 season

All-SEC First Team

The All-SEC First Team is a collection of the conference's top players. Debate always ensues about which players are and are not included in the exclusive group, but the following is who voters decided on as the All-SEC First Team.

Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama)

Georgia Amoore (Kentucky)

Flau'jae Johnson (LSU)

Aneesah Morrow (LSU)

Mikaylah Williams (LSU)

Raegan Beers (Oklahoma)

Joyce Edwards (South Carolina)

Madison Booker (Texas)

Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt)

Ad

All-SEC Second Team

The All-SEC Second Team provides recognition to talented, impactful players who didn't quite make the cut for the First Team. Here is a list of the Second Team recipients.

DeYona Gaston (Auburn)

Clara Strack (Kentucky)

Madison Scott (Ole Miss)

Jerkaila Jordan (Mississippi State)

Payton Verhulst (Oklahoma)

MiLaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina)

Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina)

Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee)

All-SEC Defensive Team

The All-SEC Defensive Team lists the top defensive players in the conference. This year, six players have been named to this exclusive list.

Ad

Clara Strack (Kentucky)

Aneesah Morrow (LSU)

Sania Feagin (South Carolina)

Raven Johnson (South Carolina)

Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee)

Rori Harmon (Texas)

All-SEC Freshman Team

The All-SEC Freshman Team takes notice of the top-performing freshmen in the conference. Here's who was included this season.

Yuting Deng (Auburn)

Liv McGill (Florida)

Trinity Turner (Georgia)

Mia Woolfolk (Georgia)

Sira Thienou (Ole Miss)

Joyce Edwards (South Carolina)

Jordan Lee (Texas)

Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here