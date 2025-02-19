"Secret weapon come March": Fans debate Isaiah Evans amid heated discussion on social media

Isaiah Evans has been in the spotlight as the #3 for the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils after helping his team to an 80-62 win over Virginia on Monday. The shooting guard is enjoying a fine freshman season with the team overall and some already believe that Evans will be a star in the NBA shortly.

While a section of fans have raised questions as to why Evans still doesn't get into Duke's starting lineup and whether it's due to any "agendas," others have suggested that the Blue Devils might use the player as a trump card during March Madness.

"Secret weapon come March," one tweeted.

"He gets straight to it every time he touches the court," another wrote.

"I swear he top 3 on the team, been saying he need more playing time. HE’S the real shooter they think Knueppel is," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some pointed out that Evans needs to address certain aspects of his game, including his defensive work.

"Still gets lost on rotations on defense. It’s improved no doubt but still needs to get better. He’s a bucket though and a joy to watch play," one added.

"Can’t play defense yet, and lacks strength… 1 more year and then top 10," another tweeted.

"He is not a starter because of his defense. He is improving, the reason he is getting more play time. No question he is a shooter, but once his defense catches up he will be unstoppable," a user wrote.

Evans enrolled at Duke in June last year. He previously attended North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, where he was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball in each of his final two years.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer heaps praise on Isaiah Evans after win over Virginia

Duke Blue Devils star Isaiah Evans - Source: Getty

Duke coach Jon Scheyer had encouraging words for Isaiah Evans after the player's stellar outing against Virginia on Monday. After Evans went five-for-six on 3-pointers and six-for-seven on field goals to help the Blue Devils post their 23rd win of the season, Scheyer said:

"I'm just really proud of him. His resiliency throughout this season, sometimes playing more, sometimes playing a little bit less. End of the day, the belief has been there 100% and he's just worked."

Evans is averaging 6.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game for Duke this season. He will aim to improve those numbers even further when March Madness kicks in next month.

