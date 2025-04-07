Security disallows Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon from celebrating on court as Cougars beat Duke in NCAA Final Four

Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon was in attendance at Alamodome on Saturday when the Cougars beat Duke 70-67 in the Final Four to book their spot in the national title game.

In a video that went viral on social media, security at the arena did not allow Olajuwon to get on the court to celebrate with the Houston players and staff after the final whistle.

In the video clip, Olajuwon was seen trying to get onto the court to join in with Houston's celebrations. However, a security staff member did not let him get past the court side.

Olajuwon looked puzzled, and one man in the vicinity also tried to make a case for the Houston legend, but the security guard appeared to maintain that the two-time NBA champion won't be allowed on the court.

Houston's LJ Cryer led the team with 26 points, along with five rebounds and an assist against Duke. His teammates, Emanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts, chipped in with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

For the Blue Devils, freshman Cooper Flagg recorded 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He didn't get much support from his teammates from Kon Knueppel, who posted 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Hakeem Olajuwon's No. 34 jersey was retired by the Houston Cougars

Hakeem Olajuwon is regarded as one of the greatest players to have donned the Houston jersey. He redshirted his freshman year in 1980–81 because he did not get clearance to play from the NCAA.

However, from 1981 to 1984, Olajuwon cemented his legacy at the program, which later retired his No. 34 jersey. The Cougars reached the national title game in 1983 and 1984, but lost at the final hurdle on both occasions.

Olajuwon was named the SWC Player of the Year in 1984. He was then taken by the Houston Rockets as the first pick in the 1984 NBA draft and won two championships with them.

