"See you for 40 minutes of hell": Fans react as Ex-Iowa HC Fran McCaffery finds new Ivy League job

Former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is close to getting a new job after reportedly accepting an offer to become the coach of the Penn Quakers men's basketball team in the Ivy League.

The news of his appointment was shared on X by College Basketball Content on Tuesday with the caption:

"BREAKING: Penn is hiring former Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, per @Sam_Federman."

Following the news, some fans took to social media to congratulate and welcome him back home, and some wanted him to have a difficult season.

Bulldog Hype reacted to the tweet, saying, "Get ready to learn Ivy buddy. See you for 40 minutes of hell."

Another fan responded, "Ha ha good luck another 15 years and no tournament wins and padded wins. And wait, maybe he can get his younger son to play for him and sit a good player for 4 years. Penn you can have him."

One fan said, "My God, how ol Franny has fallen."

Despite some fans not welcoming him to the Ivy League, Fran McCaffery still got some congratulatory messages.

A fan replied , "NO WAY, I’ll be following Penn now. Deadass rooting for the guy."

Another fan responded, "Excellent! Congrats to Fran for going home! Excited for him."

One fan commented, "I don’t watch much Penn basketball, but I, like a lot of Iowa fans, will be pulling for them (and Coach Fran) to do well. He’s a great coach and person and wish him all the best."

McCaffery was fired from his position on March 14 after 15 seasons with the team. He failed to qualify the No.15 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (17-16) for the NCAA Tournament and ended the Big Ten Conference season with a 7-13 record.

The Hawkeyes got knocked out by the No. 6 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (25-11) in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on March 13. They were defeated 94-106, losing both halves (49-45, 57-49).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 25 Iowa at Illinois - Source: Getty

Iowa appoint Ben McCollum as Fran McCaffery's replacement

The Iowa Hawkeyes have quickly moved on from their former coach, Fran McCaffery, having appointed Ben McCollum as his replacement.

Ben McCollum has been one of the top coaches, having led the No. 11 seed Drake Bulldogs (31-4) to its first round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament in 54 years. The Bulldogs lost 64-77 to the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8) last Saturday.

The 43-year-old made his debut as a Division I coach, guiding the Bulldogs to a record-breaking 31 wins in his first season, following a highly successful stint at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

With an impressive resume that includes four national championships, 11 conference titles, and a 394-91 record, McCollum becomes the new coach at Iowa.

