"Seeing Paige (Bueckers) in the WNBA is crazy": Kate Harpring and Saniyah Hall share the impact of the Dallas Wings star on women's basketball

Two of the brightest young stars in girls' basketball, Kate Harpring and Saniyah Hall, shared their admiration for Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers during a chat on Overtime Select.

Ad

The video, posted by the league on Monday, saw the pair speak candidly about Bueckers' impact on women’s basketball. Harpring asked Hall to build her starting five “All Knighter” squad made up of WNBA players.

“I'm gonna go with Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson, Sydney Colson, Paige, and then Caitlyn Clark,” Hall said.

Harping immediately lit up when Bueckers’ name came up.

“Seeing Paige in the WNBA is crazy,” she said.

Ad

Trending

“I know, it's so crazy,” Hall replied. “But it's actually so good because it's like now that people are watching college like women's basketball, they'll watch it in the WNBA. So it's like, it's so good to see her.”

Harping added: “And she started off so well too, like she's playing great right now too.”

Ad

Ad

Bueckers, who starred at UConn, was one of the most followed players in college basketball, even after missing time due to injuries. She returned for her final season and led the Huskies to the NCAA title before being picked first in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Wings.

Bueckers has averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 17 WNBA games this season.

As for Harpring and Hall, both are representing the United States at the ongoing 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Hall is one of the best in her class of 2026 and has already received multiple offers, and the same goes for Harpring.

Ad

Saniyah Hall stars in USA’s triumph over Israel at the U19 World Cup

The United States played Israel in their final group game at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. They stayed perfect (3-0) in group play after a 114-40 victory.

It was the first time both countries played against each other in the competition’s history, and one of the biggest performers on the night was Hall, who posted 20 points, six steals and four rebounds.

The USA has advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face China on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here