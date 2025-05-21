"Seemed like everyone in the B1G won": Iowa HC Jan Jensen's wife Julia shares snaps from the "wonderful time" they spent at a conference meetings

Iowa women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen and her wife, Julie Fitzpatrick, had a wonderful time at the Big Ten Conference meetings. The meetings were held at the Terranea Resort in Southern California.

Ad

On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick shared several snaps from the resort, including herself posing with the Hawkeye coach on Instagram.

"We had the most wonderful time at this most lovely place with Big Ten Conference Meetings. Though all are typically foes during the competitive seasons, it was so nice to meet so many new friends in a more relaxed setting. During this quick 3 day meeting, it seemed like everyone in the B1G won!😊," Fitzpatrick wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fitzpatrick is a physical therapist and has two children, a boy and a girl, with Jensen. She is also a maternal aunt to former University of Iowa basketball star, Kate Martin.

Meanwhile, this is Jensen's 25th season with the Hawkeyes as an assistant coach. She helped guide the team to 22 postseason appearances, including 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. During this period, Iowa won the Big Ten title in 2001, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Iowa also won Big Ten regular season title in 2008 and 2022. In addition, Jensen helped guide the Hawkeyes to their first-ever National Championship appearance in 2023.

Ad

Jan Jensen earns Rookie Coach of the Year award

Iowa women's basketball first-year coach Jan Jensen was named the 2025 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year. The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced the award on April 2.

The award, named in honor of the late Maggie Dixon, recognizes a WBCA member NCAA Division I head coach who has guided their team to a successful season during their first year of coaching.

Ad

WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said:

“Success in your first year as an NCAA Division I head coach is generally a difficult feat. When a new Division I head coach demonstrates a mastery of managing all aspects of a program, as well as producing success in competition, our coaching family pays respectful attention. The WBCA is proud to announce Jan Jensen as the winner of the 2025 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year award.”

Ad

“Jan led Iowa to a remarkable season. We celebrate her effort and effectiveness on the basketball court as a teacher and equally applaud the extensive role she plays in impacting the lives of her student-athletes.”

Jensen led Iowa to a 23-11 record, a 10-8 Big Ten conference record, and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament in her first season as the team's head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here