"Seems like a bad idea" "Future all star": College hoops fans react as Houston guard Milos Uzan makes NBA draft decision

Houston Cougars star Milos Uzan's NBA draft declaration has led to many reactions from fans on social media.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported the news of the guard entering the draft on X.

"Milos Uzan, a breakout star of the postseason with the Houston Cougars, will declare for the 2025 NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi told ESPN," Givony tweeted.

Fans' reactions started pouring on X, with several not pleased with his decision and some wishing him well.

"Seems like a bad idea. He could probably make more in NIL money and another year of proof vs 1/2 a season to rise in the draft. He’s likely going to be in the D league and might be drafted late 2nd round, if at all," a fan wrote.

"Future all-star, you heard it here first," another fan tweeted.

"In a stacked draft class after a no-show NCAA Tournament? Should’ve came back for one more year," one fan wrote.

Here are other fan reactions:

"What?!?! Wow, I hope he doesn’t regret this decision. It seems like he would have improved his draft stock coming back another season," a fan commented.

"He will make a pro team very happy someday," another fan said.

"Good upside. Somebody could use him," one fan posted.

Milos Uzan was key to the Cougars' NCAA finals run. In the championship game, Uzan had just six points and five rebounds in 35 minutes. The Florida Gators defeated Houston 65-63 to claim the school's first title since 2007.

Uzan averaged 11.4 points and 4.2 assists on 43% from the 3-point line in 40 games for the Cougars (35-5) this season.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

Milos Uzan's NBA draft declaration

ESPN ranked Uzan as the No. 42 prospect in the upcoming draft. He had several notable performances this season, earning him All-Big 12 second-team selection.

His decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft will undoubtedly be a big blow for Houston. As the team's top passer and third-leading scorer, he's tough to replace, especially with his position being a key need.

Uzan's decision will significantly impact the college basketball landscape next season.

