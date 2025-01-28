“Seems like the same old story”: Danny Sprinkle addresses “bonehead stuff” Washington has been doing post UCLA loss

Danny Sprinkle and the Washington Huskies' last matchup saw them fall 65-60 to the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 24. The head coach was not happy with the mistakes the team committed throughout the game.

The Huskies' offense left a lot to be desired, shooting 42% from the field and 23% from beyond the arc. They also committed 14 turnovers, allowing the Bruins to take advantage of chances on the fastbreak.

This prompted logical criticism from Sprinkle, noting these struggles have persisted in the games they have lost this season.

“You know, it seems like the same old story. You know, like, I applaud our guys for competing and playing hard. You know, I thought we scrapped. I mean, we’re much better than we were a month, month and a half ago. And I told the team this week. It’s, like, you have to reward yourself, though," Sprinkle said.

"You know, like, you have to play hard but you also have to play smart and we just do some crazy things, you know. We just do some, we just do some bonehead stuff that’s costing us. You know, we’re playing too good of, too good of teams and too high of a level to have some of the turnovers that we have and some of the, the scoring droughts that we have. You know, you can only mask it for so long.”

What's next for Danny Sprinkle, Washington?

The loss to the Bruins marked the sixth consecutive loss for Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies, emphasizing the importance for them to get back on track.

Washington has a 10-10 overall record, having lost eight of its first nine games of conference play. The Huskies are putting up 71.7 points on 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, having a losing margin of -0.1 points per game against their opponents.

Great Osobor leads the way with numbers of 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals on 47.3% shooting overall. Tyler Harris follows suit with 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds on 43.1% shooting from downtown, while Vazoumana DIallo provides 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies will start their February slate facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Williams Arena on Feb. 1 at noon ET.

