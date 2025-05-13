“Seen a 5’7 guy jump higher than this”: Fans unimpressed as 6’9” Cooper Flagg records his vertical at the NBA draft combine

Cooper Flagg had been the talk of the town heading into the NBA draft combine. The Duke star is widely regarded as the top pick at this year's draft and appears to be on course to join the Dallas Mavericks.
However, some fans were left unimpressed with the six-foot-nine Flagg recorded a 35.5-inch vertical leap at the combine on Tuesday.
"I’ve seen a 5’7 guy jumper higher than this," one tweeted.
"WEAK," another commented.
"His standing vertical must be a** if he only got 35.5 with all these steps," a third added.
"Wait, since when did the vertical include a running start??" a user wrote.
Others also expected the Duke star to do a better job on his vertical leap.
"I expected 40+ lol," a fan wrote.
"Wait….am I the only one that was expecting this to be more?" another added.
"Lmaoooo that’s it!???," a user tweeted.
Despite Flagg's relatively poor outing at the combine, he is projected as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The Dallas Cowboys got the top selection at the draft lottery on Monday.
Flagg broke several records at Duke during his lone collegiate season. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to excel in the NBA next season.
Cooper Flagg won several individual honors in stellar 2024-25 season at Duke
Cooper Flagg won the Naismith Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year, among other awards, in his only season at Duke.
Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his time with the Blue Devils. He played in 37 games, making 48.1% of his field goals and 38.5% of his 3-pointers.
Flagg helped Duke win the conference regular season and the ACC conference tournament title. He led the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they lost to the Auburn Tigers.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here