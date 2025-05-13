“Seen a 5’7 guy jump higher than this”: Fans unimpressed as 6’9” Cooper Flagg records his vertical at the NBA draft combine

Cooper Flagg had been the talk of the town heading into the NBA draft combine. The Duke star is widely regarded as the top pick at this year's draft and appears to be on course to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

However, some fans were left unimpressed with the six-foot-nine Flagg recorded a 35.5-inch vertical leap at the combine on Tuesday.

"I’ve seen a 5’7 guy jumper higher than this," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"His standing vertical must be a** if he only got 35.5 with all these steps," a third added.

"Wait, since when did the vertical include a running start??" a user wrote.

Others also expected the Duke star to do a better job on his vertical leap.

"I expected 40+ lol," a fan wrote.

"Wait….am I the only one that was expecting this to be more?" another added.

Ad

Despite Flagg's relatively poor outing at the combine, he is projected as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The Dallas Cowboys got the top selection at the draft lottery on Monday.

Flagg broke several records at Duke during his lone collegiate season. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to excel in the NBA next season.

Cooper Flagg won several individual honors in stellar 2024-25 season at Duke

NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg won the Naismith Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year, among other awards, in his only season at Duke.

Ad

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his time with the Blue Devils. He played in 37 games, making 48.1% of his field goals and 38.5% of his 3-pointers.

Flagg helped Duke win the conference regular season and the ACC conference tournament title. He led the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they lost to the Auburn Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here