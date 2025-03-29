"Seen things I shouldn't have seen": Aneesah Morrow gets 100% real on struggles growing up and sacrifices her parents made after LSU Sweet 16 win

Aneesah Morrow and the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers beat the No.2 seed NC State Wolfpack 80-73 in the Sweet 16 at Spokane Arena on Friday. After the win, Morrow opened up about her struggles while growing up, while also touching upon the sacrifices her parents made to provide for her.

Ad

"I'm honestly just overall grateful," Morrow said in her post-game press conference (5:40). "My parents have been through a lot of stuff, and I've been through a lot of stuff. I've seen things I shouldn't have seen. I've been in crossfire, I've been through it all, like honestly being on the southside.

"And honestly, the sacrifices that they've made for me, I go out and, not only on the court but off the court, I'm a student-athlete. I make sure that I take care of my grades academically, and I just never want them to worry about anything. I never take anything for granted, an opportunity or anything. So, just coming out here and working hard every day is just giving my thanks to them."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Morrow recorded a game-high 30 points and added 19 rebounds against NC State. Her teammates, Sa'Myah Smith and Mikaylah Williams, posted 21 points and 19 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Zoe Brooks scored 21 points, five assists and two rebounds for the Wolfpack. She didn't get much support from her teammates apart from Aziaha James, who recorded 12 points.

Aneesah Morrow and LSU will face UCLA in Elite Eight of 2025 NCAA Tournament

LSU Tigers star Aneesah Morrow - Source: Getty

Aneesah Morrow and the LSU Tigers will face the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The matchup will tip off at 3 p.m. ET from Spokane Arena.

Ad

UCLA beat No. 5 seed Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 to book its spot in the quarterfinals of March Madness.

The LSU vs. UCLA game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here