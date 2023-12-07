"Self sabotaged his career" - Dylan Harper's commitment to the Rutgers attracts wild assumptions from CBB world

Dylan Harper, one of the biggest college basketball prospects for the Class of 2024, made his decision about where he's playing next year. Harper has committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, making the announcement Wednesday at the Fanatics office.

While he is the second-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, people have been all over the map in terms of their reactions to his announcement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He ranks second behind forward Cooper Flagg of Montverde Academy, who committed to the Duke Blue Devils. This will be interesting as he is teaming up with the third-ranked player in the class in forward Ace Bailey out of McEachern in Georgia.

During his announcement event, Harper, who is from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, discussed what made Rutgers, which is in New Jersey, his choice.

"It definitely meant everything (to be close to home)," Harper said. "Staying home, staying in my backyard, just playing for everyone that came to see (and) watch me come from the beginning to now.

"It's really my journey, really everyone coming together and being able to support me at the highest level. That was the biggest thing for me, staying home." H/t 247 Sports

This is a massive development in the world of college basketball as Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey could help put the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the map.

What should people expect out of Dylan Harper?

Dylan Harper is expected to be one of the top basketball players on the college scene next season as he is incredibly talented. He has a big frame as he is 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, and it should be interesting to see how he transitions from the high school game to college basketball.

He was a hot commodity as the Duke Blue Devils, Indiana Hoosiers, Auburn Tigers and Georgetown Hoyas were just some of the top teams in the nation that tried to land Harper.

Harper is a strong athlete who will do a bit of everything well. He has a great feel for the game and should be able to control how things are going to go on both sides of the court. He can rebound well with his size as he averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and should be able to control the tempo of the game.