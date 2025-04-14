"Selfie time": Kiki Iriafen, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith & more WNBA draftees cheese as they pose on top of Empire State building

With the 2025 WNBA draft set for Monday, college basketball stars are already in New York for the event. USC forward Kiki Iriafen shared a clip of herself taking selfies with fellow WNBA draftees, including Paige Buckers, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Ad

Others in the selfie include TCU's Hailey Van Lith, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, NC State's Saniya Rivers, South Carolina's Sania Feagin and Ole Miss's Madison Scott. Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, Kansas State's Serena Sundell, Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, Serbia's Aja Sivka and France's Dominique Malonga, which was taken at the top of the Empire State Building.

"Selfie time," Iriafen wrote.

Kiki Iriafen's selfie with 2025 WNBA draftees on IG story. Image via @kikiiriafen

Kiki Iriafen, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith & more invited for the 2025 WNBA draft

Kiki Iriafen, Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith are some of the best women's basketball players that were invited to the 2025 WNBA draft which will be held in New York City on Monday. Bueckers is the projected No. 1 pick and ended her collegiate basketball career as a national champion after helping UConn to its first NCAA Tournament title since 2016. Averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds this past season, she left the Huskies as one of the program's all-time best players.

Ad

Trending

Iriafen transferred from Stanford to USC for her final year. She teamed up with standout sophomore JuJu Watkins and produced an impressive average of 18.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg and 1.8 apg. Van Lith became the first NCAA basketball player to take three schools to the Elite Eight after she started her collegiate career with Louisville before transferring to LSU and then to TCU. She took the Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 Tournament title before their historical Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. During her lone season with TCU, she averaged 17.9 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.6 rpg and 1.2 spg.

Meanwhile, NC State and South Carolina are two schools that have two players invited. The Wolfpack have Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James, while the Gamecocks have Te-Hina Pao Pao and Sania Feagin. Other players invited for the draft include Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama), Sonia Citron (Notre Dame), Dominique Malonga (France), Aneesah Morrow (LSU), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Shyanne Sellers (Maryland), Aja Sivka (Serbia) and Serena Sundell (Kansas State).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here