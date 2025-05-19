“Sending love and prayers”: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley extends her support to ex-POTUS Joe Biden and his family

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is showing her support for the Biden family. It was announced on Sunday that former President of the United States Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Staley reacted to the news in a Monday post on X (formerly Twitter).
"Sending love and prayers to @JoeBiden @DrBiden and the entire Biden family. We hope the work you have done in the cancer space will be returned in the form of complete remission. Amen!," Harris' X post read.
As vice president under Barack Obama, Joe Biden worked with Cancer Moonshot, an initiative to improve cancer treatments and combat cancer rates. Biden relaunched the initiative during his own presidential term in 2022, aiming to reduce the age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50 percent over 25 years. The former POTUS has a personal connection to the cause, as he lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.
Biden - through his account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday - expressed his gratitude for people's support.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Biden said.
Staley is one of many celebrities sending their love to the Bidens following the former president's diagnosis.
South Carolina HC Dawn Staley prepares for memoir release
Dawn Staley is set to release her first-ever book on Tuesday. In February, the South Carolina coach announced that she had written a memoir entitled "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three."
"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because….I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley's Instagram caption of her book announcement read.
The well-decorated coach, who has led the Gamecocks to three national titles, later announced that she would also be doing the audiobook for the memoir. Staley has updated fans on her book via Instagram, sharing a picture of herself recording the audiobook and a video of the first time she saw a copy in person.
"Thank you for everybody that worked on it," Staley addressed the crowd around her when she first got her hands on a copy of "Uncommon Favor." "Really appreciate it."
When the book releases tomorrow, fans will be able to learn about Dawn Staley's playing and coaching career, her childhood in Philadelphia, and her relationship with her mother in the coach's own words.
