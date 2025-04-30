Serah Williams snubs Kim Mulkey's LSU in favor of Geno Auriemma's UConn

Former Wisconsin star Serah Williams was one of the biggest prospects available in the portal, and she was thought to be headed to LSU, but she instead committed to reigning national champion UConn on Wednesday.

The forward entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Badgers, where she averaged 16.4 points across 91 appearances, including 89 starts.

The Brooklyn, New York, native visited UConn’s campus on Tuesday, after which she decided to join Geno Auriemma's team ahead of Kim Mulkey's LSU and UNC.

She was LSU’s top transfer target, visiting the Tigers on April 17, but ultimately became convinced by the Huskies' project. Meanwhile, LSU landed South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley last week.

Williams announced her commitment to UConn via Instagram and Twitter with a picture in the program’s varsity jacket while holding a basketball.

"Genesis 28:15 Yes. I'll stay with you; I'll protect you wherever you go. Go Huskies," Williams wrote in the caption.

The Tigers have a strong backcourt with Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, along with the arrival of MiLaysia Fulwiley. However, they needed Williams for their frontcourt.

With Aneesah Morrow’s move to the WNBA and the trio of Sa'Myah Smith, Aalyah Del Rosario and Jersey Wolfenbarger all hitting the portal, LSU needed to bolster its frontcourt. LSU signed the nation's top high school class, but three of the four five-stars are all guards. Grace Knox, ranked No. 7 in the 2025 class, is a 6-foot-2 wing.

Williams was seen as the ultimate headliner, despite the addition of forwards Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner, who left Notre Dame and East Carolina, respectively.

The 6-4 post player averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and should form a formidable partnership with Sarah Strong in the Huskies’ frontcourt. She also made the All-Big Ten first team and had All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors in her sophomore and junior seasons.

This season, she only failed to reach double figures in two games, while she had 14 double-doubles, a performance she will be hoping to surpass in her final year of eligibility at UConn.

UConn improves chance of 13th national title after Seerah Williams addition

The Huskies secured their 12th NCAA title with a dominant 82–59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier this month.

However, with the departure of Paige Bueckers, the team lost a major player who pushed them all the way.

With Williams’ arrival, UConn will have another dimension to its game with a frontcourt depth that has Strong, forward Ice Brady and center Jana El Alfy.

In her three seasons with Wisconsin, Williams totaled 1,494 points, 782 rebounds, 211 blocks and 77 steals.

