Seton Hall vs No. 7 St. John's: Box score, stats, and summary feat. RJ Luis Jr (March 1)

The seventh-ranked St. John's Red Storm squeezed out a 71-61 win over the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East Conference action at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm were led by RJ Luis Jr., who scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. After the first half, they had a 34-30 lead and ground their way to the finish line.

The Pirates (7-22, 2-16 Big East) remain in a tough spot in their conference, having one of the worst records in the country as they try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Red Storm (26-4, 17-2) showcased that they are capable of fighting through adversity, getting the job done in the ways they know how.

Let’s dive deeper into the box score and see how the game played out.

Seton Hall vs. St. John's box score

Seton Hall vs. St. John's score by half

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Seton Hall 30 31 61 St. John's 34 37 71

Seton Hall Pirates player stats

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Dyl Addae-Wusu G 5-10 1-3 7-13 0 4 7 4 1 3 2 18 Prince Aligbe F 4-6 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 8 Isaiah Coleman G 7-17 1-6 0-4 1 6 3 2 0 4 2 15 Garwey Dual G 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 5 1 1 2 5 1 Godswill Erheriene C 4-4 0-0 0-0 1 5 1 1 2 0 3 8 Scotty Middleton F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Yacine Toumi F 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 Jahseem Felton G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Emmanuel Okorafor C 3-5 0-0 1-2 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 7

St. John's Red Storm player stats

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Aaron Scott F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kadary Richmond G 4-12 0-1 1-4 3 9 7 3 1 2 3 9 Deivon Smith G 2-9 0-3 6-9 1 4 3 2 1 5 1 10 RJ Luis Jr. F 7-13 2-4 5-8 1 6 2 2 1 4 2 21 Zuby Ejiofor F 5-10 0-0 7-8 6 10 1 1 2 2 1 17 Sadiku Ibine Ayo F 3-4 1-2 1-2 1 5 1 1 0 0 3 8 Simeon Wilcher G 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 Vince Iwuchukwu C 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Ruben Prey F 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3

Seton Hall vs. St. John's: Key stats

The Seton Hall Pirates had a decent shooting performance throughout the game, going 25-of-48 (52.1 percent) from the floor, mainly asserting themselves inside the arc.

The Pirates grabbed 23 total rebounds (three offensive, 20 defensive) and showcased plenty of ball movement, recording 17 assists on 25 made field goals.

Their biggest issues were their perimeter shooting and free-throw accuracy, as they went 2-for-11 (18.2%) from beyond the arc and 9-for-21 (42.9%) from the line. Their defense struggled, giving up 14 offensive rebounds and allowing 12 second-chance points.

The St. John's Red Storm had a tough day shooting the basketball but did what was needed to produce points. They went 23-for-53 (43.4%) overall, 4-for-13 (30.8 percent) from beyond the arc and 21-of-33 (63.6 percent) from the free-throw line.

They convincingly won the rebounding battle by grabbing 18 more boards than Seton Hall, finishing with 41 total rebounds (14 offensive, 27 defensive).

The team moved the ball well, recording 14 assists on 23 made baskets. The offense scored 10 fastbreak points and dominated with 36 points in the paint. The defense was active, tallying nine steals and five blocks while forcing 13 turnovers.

