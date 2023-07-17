"Sh*t doesn't make any sense" - Fans react to former Oregon sharp-shooter Sabrina Ionescu's legendary 3-point performance

Sabrina Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest by incredibly knocking down 25 of her 27 shots from beyond the arc. The former Oregon Duck received plenty of praise for her effort from fans online.

@SheaSerrano shared footage of her performance to Twitter, captioning the post:

"literally the greatest performance in any all-star game 3-point shooting contest ever. this s**t don’t make any sense. SHE HIT 25 OUT 27 SHOTS LOL WTF"

Check out footage of Sabrina Ionescu's performance below:

@w2truong shared insight on what she accomplished, stating:

"to beat this performance, you can only miss up to 2 shots AND both can't be money balls... Basically you need to be perfect"

@rauchg praised her poise:

"I love that she missed the first one but was completely unfazed and undeterred."

@moseskagan claimed:

"One of the more impressive things I’ve ever seen"

Not everyone was impressed, however, as @BrianHassine stated:

"Now, make the rim smaller to match the smaller ball they use.

"The smaller ball is legit. Women have smaller hands, and that's a very fair thing to do. Leaving the rim the same size as the men's rim is the mistake and makes no sense."

@JA_Humes took things further, stating:

"The ball is smaller and line is closer"

Check out fan reactions to Sabrina Ionescu's performance below:

How has Sabrina Ionescu performed in her college and professional career?

Sabrina Ionescu had a standout career as a member of the Oregon Ducks. In four seasons of college basketball, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Ionescu shot 45.5% from the field, 42.2% from 3-point range and 85.1% from the free-throw line.

She also managed 26 triple doubles over her career, a record in women's college basketball.

Ionsecu was named Naismith Player of the Year and AP Player of the Year in 2020. She won the Nancy Lieberman Award as the best point guard in women's college basketball three times from 2018 to 2020.

Ionescu also won the John Wooden Award as the most outstanding player in 2019 and 2020. She was named Pac-12 Player of the Year three times between 2018 and 2020 as well.

Her performances led to her being drafted first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the New York Libery. In four seasons, she has averaged 15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.9 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.4 bpg. Ionescu has shot 40.1% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range and 91.9% from the free-throw line.

She has made two All-Star Teams and was named in the All-WNBA Second Team in 2022.

