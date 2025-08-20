"Shai, Tyrese and Deaaron are somewhere tight af": CBB fans react to John Calipari calling John Wall and Derick Rose "best point guards"

Arkansas head coach John Calipari stirred up college basketball on Wednesday when he said that former stars John Wall and Derrick Rose were the “best point guards” he has ever coached.

The bold claim had fans debating on social media, especially considering the number of elite guards Calipari has worked with in his entire career.

“Two of the best point guards and best teammates that I have ever coached. What I am most proud of is the men they have become. I can’t wait to see the impact they have with the rest of their lives!”, Calipari posted on X.

However, fans were not shy about pointing out the other elite guards Calipari has coached.

“Shai, Tyrese and Deaaron are somewhere tight af rn over this post,” one user wrote, referencing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, and De’Aaron Fox, three current NBA stars who also thrived under Calipari’s system.

Others chimed in with nostalgia and praise: “Amazing memories these three have given us!” wrote one fan.

While another added, “They were the best, but you have had the two best guards every year you’ve coached!”

“Both signed with Memphis only one was great!,” one wrote, trying to poke the guards.

“My childhood rite here,” a user wrote.

Calipari’s legacy with Rose and Wall is undeniably great. At Memphis, Rose dominated college basketball, leading the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA Championship game.

Rose’s dominance helped secure Calipari’s place as one of the top recruiters and developers of NBA-ready talent. The guard went on to be selected first in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, eventually becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011.

At Kentucky, Wall picked up where Rose left off, becoming the face of Calipari’s first Wildcats team in 2009-10, leading them to the Elite Eight.

Wall, like Rose, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, eventually becoming a five-time NBA All-Star with the Washington Wizards.

John Calipari revealed the one thing that could see him retire this year

During an interview with CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein last month, Arkansas head coach John Calipari spoke on his inevitable retirement, revealing the only reason he could call it quits after this year.

"If I can't impact kids, this will be my last year," he said.

Calipari has been coaching since 1982 and has built quite the basketball resume, with some of the biggest names passing under his tutelage.

The coach revealed that he did not intend to coach this long, given the amount of pressure he has endured in coaching top programs.

