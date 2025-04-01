Shannon Sharpe makes his feelings known on Olivia Miles' transfer portal decision with hilarious one-liner

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, has made a surprise decision, opting to remain in college and enter the transfer portal instead. The announcement has drawn reactions from a lot of people, including Shannon Sharpe.

The former NFL tight end was on Tuesday's episode of ESPN’s "First Take" and reacted to the news after former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike said she believed Miles’ decision was primarily a "hoop decision."

“But also Chiney, the money that she [Miles] can get in an NIL deal is more than what she can get on a rookie salary as a WNBA player,” he said, making a point that the move could also be inspired by monetary considerations.

He backed up his point with examples, noting that in the end, players have to also make money.

"It's gotta make dollars, and it's gotta make sense, with a S and with a C," Sharpe said, driving his point home.

Olivia Miles has played four seasons with Notre Dame, where she has grown to become a star in college basketball. She was projected to be just behind UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who is the unopposed No. 1 pick this year.

The Summit, New Jersey, native had a decent season with the Fighting Irish, reaching the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by TCU.

She has now decided to take up her fifth-year eligibility but will leave Notre Dame, with her next destination yet to be revealed.

Olivia Miles hinted at transfer portal decision

NCAA Women's Basketball: Olivia Miles at NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional - TCU vs Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The guard hinted at her decision after Notre Dame's Sweet 16 loss on Saturday, revealing her love for college basketball and the security that comes with it.

"It just changes every day. I love college," Miles said. "I think I've outgrown it a little bit, though, so that makes my decision tougher to stay.

“It's comfortable, a place where you have security. The W ... the volatility is up and down. So I don't know. I'm deciding between a bunch of factors."

Olivia Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season and was one of the most coveted players ahead of the draft.

