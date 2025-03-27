Shaq O’Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal drops 1-word reaction as Florida stars have wholesome interactions with fans

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, is looking forward to Florida's game on Thursday. The Gators will face the Texas Tech Lady Raiders in the 2025 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.

Ahead of the game, O'Neal shared an Instagram story showing her and teammates enjoying time with fans.

"Yuhhhhhhhh," O'Neal captioned the story.

Me'arah O'Neal's post on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal

Florida advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating UNLV 86-84 on Sunday. O'Neal recorded two points and one assist in eight minutes. The Gators were trailing for 33 minutes of the game, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer from senior guard Kenza Salgues clinched the win. It is also the first time in history Florida defeated UNLV in women's basketball.

The Lady Rebels' season ended after their heartbreaking defeat on their home court in the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Me'arah O'Neal's Florida to face Texas Tech in WBIT quarterfinals

The Florida Gators will host Texas Tech in the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

The Lady Raiders, who produced a 69-59 upset win against the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Virginia Tech, on Sunday, will look to continue the momentum going into Thursday's matchup.

Coach Krista Gerlich's team was rolling in the middle of a nine-game losing streak a month ago. But the Raiders seem to have found their rhythm and cannot be underestimated by their higher-ranking opponents. Texas Tech is led by junior guard Jasmine Shavers, who tallied 16 points and seven rebounds against the Hokies.

“I just feel like our kids are in a better space now,” Gerlich said per KLBK Sports. “Their flow has improved so much. Everything is just clicking.”

However, Gerlich's team will have to contend with Kelly Rae Finley's Florida team, which is loaded with different players who have been making an impact on the scoreboard in the WIBT.

