Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 1-word reaction to mom Shaunie Henderson’s heartfelt post with her

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal showed love to her mother, Shaunie Henderson on Instagram. Henderson posted a sweet photo of her posing with O'Neal which the Florida women's basketball star shared on her Instagram story.

"Twin," she captioned the story.

Me'arah O'Neal reacts to mother's heartfelt post on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal_

Henderson is the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, with whom she had five children. Aside from Me'arah, other children include Shareef O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, Myles B. O'Neal and Amirah O'Neal. All O'Neal siblings, except Myles, followed in their father's footsteps to play basketball, with the support of their parents.

Shaquille O'Neal's ex wife, Shaunie Henderson showed love to her daughter, Florida's Me'arah O'Neal on Instagram. Henderson showed up to watch her daughter during the Gator's 72-46 loss to top-ranked Texas Longhorns on March 2.

Despite the loss, Henderson was proud of her daughter's performance and took to Instagram to share her post.

"Last weekend in Austin, Texas with family… We all got to watch @mearahoneal_ play and loved on her after the game. March has started off just right! ❤️," Henderson wrote.

O'Neal, who is in her freshman season with Florida, has been making waves in college basketball, averaging 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists on 40.7 percent shooting per game this season.

In Florida's loss to Texas, O'Neal scored six points and six rebounds, shooting 27.3% from the floor. However, it was not enough to stop the Gators' 10-game losing streak against ranked teams this season.

But the 11-seed Gators bounced back to beat 14-seed Auburn 60-50 to close out the first round of the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. O'Neal did not make any significant contributions having played just two minutes.

Meanwhile, Ra Shaya Kyle led the Gators with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. She scored a perfect 8-for-8 free-throw. Liv McGill followed with 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds, marking her ninth 10/5/5 game this season. She is also the second in the SEC this season behind Alabama's Zaay Green, who has 10.

Other Florida players who scored double points include Jeriah Warren with 14 points and Laila Reynolds who had 12.

With the SEC regular season ended on a winning note, Florida will now focus on their next game against sixth-seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament's second round on Thursday.

